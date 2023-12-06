There Are a Zillion Hotel Brands Now, and That’s Just the Hiltons
Dawn Gilbertson ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 06 Dec 2023, 03:07 PM IST
SummaryTravelers face a “confusing sea of sameness” as new brands keep popping up; do you want “classic luxury” or “lifestyle luxury?”
Pop quiz: Which of these is not a new hotel chain?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less