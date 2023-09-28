These Big-Budget Playrooms Will Make You Wish You Were a Kid Again

Wealthy homeowners are spending tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars on elaborate playrooms for their children. Some parents hope these creative spaces will help promote healthy development and learning, said Karri Bowen-Poole of New York-based Smart Playrooms. Others decided to improve their playrooms after seeing them underused during pandemic lockdowns. Many of these playground-like spaces are just as much fun for the adults as they are for the children, parents said.

