These Chirping Sounds Can Soothe Your Anxiety

While reporting this column, I spoke to people who photograph, record and write songs about birds. A man said that painting birds brought him serenity during the pandemic. A woman with a hummingbird feeder said that watching the birds in the morning helps her “reset from the shock of waking up." A musician said that a cardinal helped her ace a big audition, when she chose, uncharacteristically, to wear a red dress after seeing the bird in her yard.