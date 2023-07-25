These Chirping Sounds Can Soothe Your Anxiety
- Birds can comfort us, soothe our stress and bring us joy
Bertha Masuda has a new self-help guru: a dark-eyed junco bird.
She watched a pair of the birds feed their young in her geranium planter for weeks this spring. Then one day, Masuda realized that the chicks had flown the nest. She found this comforting as she is preparing to become an empty-nester herself in the fall, when her youngest child heads to college.
“Watching this bird family has made it easier to process my own transition," says Masuda, a consultant who lives in Los Angeles.
We could all use a calming, reassuring influence these days. Try birds.
Bird songs and calls may be the mostrestorative natural sounds, research is finding. They can help reduce stress and give our brain and nervous system a much-needed rest. They can also alleviate our anxiety, comfort us and bring us joy.
These benefits increase when we can see the bird we’re hearing. The novelty of a bird’s appearance can activate the dopamine system in our brain, which boosts our mood and motivation, neuroscientists say.
“It’s like a little emotional gift," says Ron Hoy, an acoustics researcher at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
We might be primed to notice birdsong because its frequency falls within our sweet spot of hearing, between about two and five kilohertz, says Hoy. It has a lot in common with our own vocalizations and reminds us of music, with melody, rhythm and tone.
The benefits of birds
Birds are fun! And sometimes they can help put our own lives into perspective. Dave Cohen discovered this years ago after an argument with his then-girlfriend while camping in Utah’s Arches National Park. He had stormed off to hike alone when he overheard another big disagreement—between two ravens.
“It reminded me that arguments are universal and natural," says Cohen, a 63-year-old ecotherapist in Brattleboro, Vt.
Birds can make us feel a sense of awe. (In 2022, a tagged bar-tailed godwit flew nonstop for 11 days, from Alaska to Australia, according to Guinness World Records. How’s that for wow?) Research shows that awe decreases stress and anxiety and improves our relationships.
Our feathered friends can distract us from our worries, says Ralf Buckley, an ecologist in Queensland, Australia, who has studied the impact of birds on our mental health. They can hold our attention in a non-demanding way, giving our brain a break from the focus that much of daily life requires. Researchers call this soft fascination.
Which birds give us the best boost? The ones we like, researchers say. When Buckley asked people in an online bird-watching group if birds make them happy, the response was a resounding “Yes!" But the types of birds people said perked them up varied.
Many people in Buckley’s study used emotional terms to describe what birds made them feel: “chills," “relaxation" and “the sound of hope." Others told of how certain birds made them nostalgic, bringing up fond memories of camping trips, their grandfather’s house, their childhood.
“The sound of a specific bird is not just a sound," Buckley says. “It has connections to our life, to our past and present."
While reporting this column, I spoke to people who photograph, record and write songs about birds. A man said that painting birds brought him serenity during the pandemic. A woman with a hummingbird feeder said that watching the birds in the morning helps her “reset from the shock of waking up." A musician said that a cardinal helped her ace a big audition, when she chose, uncharacteristically, to wear a red dress after seeing the bird in her yard.
Many people said they found birds consoling in a time of grief. I’ve experienced this myself. On the one-week anniversary of my dad’s death, I was sitting on the bay in Miami when a lone seagull flew overhead on the exact minute he had died. My dad’s beloved sailboat is called the Ivory Gull.
Finding solace
Growing up in India, Usha Satish became an avid bird watcher. She often spent her allowance buying caged birds that were sold on the street and setting them free.
In 2020, Satish, a professor, lost both her father and brother within six months. Deep in mourning, she rekindled her old bird-watching hobby, taking walks in the woods near her house in Syracuse, N.Y., listening to robins, finches and nuthatches.
It was the great horned owls’ hoots that she heard while lying awake at night that she found most cathartic, though. “They sounded peaceful and harmonious, like a lullaby," she says.
Psychologists who specialize in ecotherapy—the practice of being in nature to boost mental health—have bird-related advice: Gaze out the window or take a leisurely walk. Listen carefully. Pay attention to details, such as feathers, eyes, feet or the way the bird moves.
Learn about the birds you encounter. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology runs the Merlin Bird ID app, which can help you identify them.
Virtual birds are OK, too. Streams of birdsong on Spotify have grown by almost 40% in the past year, with cardinal song, in particular, skyrocketing. The most popular time for bird-related streaming is 6 to 8 a.m.
John Petrocelli, 48, was thrilled when the two bird feeders he put in his backyard attracted dozens of bright red cardinals. He says that watching and feeding them made him feel less stressed and more useful.
Petrocelli, a professor in Winston-Salem, N.C., has a strategy to help him feel closer to the birds. When he refills the feeders, he wears a big, red sweatshirt.
“I think the cardinals think I’m one of their own," he says.