These Gyms Survived the Pandemic. They’re Still Sweating.

It’s almost February, which means that 43% of people reading this have already given up on their New Year’s resolutions.

You might feel bad about that, but the leading beneficiaries of those broken promises, fitness clubs, usually don’t. Budget gyms, which get crowded in early January and sign up most of their new members early each year, operate on the principle of selling people a service most won’t use too often. Keep the cost low, make the process of canceling your membership annoying enough, and the supply of new customers should exceed that of frustrated people literally throwing in the towel each year.

That model has felt the burn recently: Weight-loss drugs can help people meet their resolutions with far less willpower and perspiration, the pandemic saw a boom in sales of fitness equipment like Peloton bikes that offered spinning classes in your basement and the Covid-19 emergency itself devastated gyms more than any other business.

Like a bodybuilder suddenly cutting back on calories, though, the industry lost bulk during shutdowns, but emerged looking chiseled. In 2019 there were more than 41,000 health clubs in America with 64.2 million members—anything from mom-and-pop gyms to yoga studios to office gyms to YMCAs to outlets of national chains. Three years later that had shrunk to barely 31,000 with plenty of new customers. While chains suffered too—24 Hour Fitness went bankrupt and closed locations—those that survived captured new customers.

“Obviously a larger club is going to have more equity and ability to ride that out," says Liz Clark, chief executive of the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association, the industry body that maintains those statistics.

Case in point: Budget leader Planet Fitness had just celebrated its 2,000th location and had 14.4 million mostly U.S. members when the pandemic hit. Four years later it has 2,575 gyms and 18.7 million members of its “Judgement Free Zone." Revenue during the third quarter of 2023 was two-thirds higher than the same period of 2019.

With Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro just gaining steam, though, could gyms become obsolete?

“I haven’t thought for two seconds about the threat of those weight-loss drugs" says Bahram Akradi, CEO of fitness company Life Time.

That isn’t just braggadocio because of its improving finances—revenue at the high-end chain rose by about 22% last year—but emerging evidence on how the drugs affect behavior. Users lose muscle mass as well as fat. Weight-bearing exercise helps offset that. Users also feel more like becoming active in their thinner frames.

And all those Pelotons? Aside from the ones that have become expensive clothing racks, “the issue with home exercise equipment is that it’s single modality," says Sharon Zackfia, an analyst at William Blair. “If you get a Peloton, you’re biking, but people crave variety."

And they seem to crave community too. Xponential Fitness, which sells franchises for class-based studios like CycleBar, Club Pilates, Yoga Six, Row House and Pure Barre, says it had a 21% increase in membership and a 36% jump in systemwide sales in 2023 from a year earlier.

Fitness-watch maker Garmin, which remotely collected data on how its users exercised last year, highlights the shift from individual routines back to group or gym-based activities. Pilates, stair climbing, strength training and yoga were up by 49%, 31%, 30% and 23%, respectively, while indoor biking and outdoor running rose by just 5% each.

With the most obvious threats to their business out of the way, then, all seems well. But appearances are deceiving: As Covid receded, inflation and higher interest rates began making gym owners sweat—especially those known for low prices. Everything seemed fine on the surface at Planet Fitness until the day last September when longtime CEO Chris Rondeau was abruptly fired. The stock plunged by 23% in a week.

The asset-light chain’s franchisees were disgruntled. The following month interim boss Craig Benson met with all of them and decided to appease them by drastically cutting back various fees and requirements to purchase new equipment from the company. He told investors in November that the “total cost to build, reequip, and remodel a Planet Fitness are up nearly 70% over the 10-year life of a franchise agreement versus a decade ago." Zackfia estimates a franchisee’s internal rate of return had dropped by about a third.

Those concessions will soon show up on the parent company’s bottom line. Now, for the first time in 30 years, Planet Fitness has raised its standard rate in some locations to $14.99 a month, from $10. Such pressures are of less concern to Akradi’s “athletic country clubs."

“People think we’re in the same business," Akradi says. “We’re not even remotely close."

For one, high-end clubs see more frequent use by members and benefit financially from that as they sell additional goods and services—the inverse of the budget model. That dynamic could flip in a recession, though. Planet Fitness was surprisingly resilient during the global financial crisis because it was the budget option. Akradi says it depends: A “normal recession" wouldn’t affect Life Time much because attendance would rise with temporary unemployment even though some people would put memberships on hold.

Even without a recession, lower-end gyms face a potential new headwind—more frequent membership cancellations. Many gyms eschew credit cards in favor of electronic funds transferred directly from bank accounts. That saves on interchange fees, but it also eliminates a natural reminder to cancel unused services and a way to dispute payments. Memberships often need to be canceled in person or by certified letter. Click-to-cancel laws—New Jersey’s will take effect in two months and a national rule is being discussed—also could increase customer turnover. It has in the short-run in states where it has been implemented, but the longer-term impact isn’t clearly bad, says Zackfia.

Despite that, Planet Fitness’s sagging shares have outperformed Life Time and especially Xponential over the past year. Technological and economic changes worry investors and have forced gyms to be more nimble than ever. Akradi’s recent, harrowing experience provides a metaphor for the gantlet of challenges they already have endured: He completed five events in the famous Leadville, Colo., endurance races but nearly died following the final one, a 100-mile race at high elevation.

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger—but also wiser.

