These Gyms Survived the Pandemic. They’re Still Sweating.

Even without a recession, lower-end gyms face a potential new headwind—more frequent membership cancellations. Many gyms eschew credit cards in favor of electronic funds transferred directly from bank accounts. That saves on interchange fees, but it also eliminates a natural reminder to cancel unused services and a way to dispute payments. Memberships often need to be canceled in person or by certified letter. Click-to-cancel laws—New Jersey’s will take effect in two months and a national rule is being discussed—also could increase customer turnover. It has in the short-run in states where it has been implemented, but the longer-term impact isn’t clearly bad, says Zackfia.