These old-school sailing ships transport cargo across the sea—and you’re invited
SummaryThe vessels, some of which look like they’re from the Age of Exploration, are part sustainable-shipping ventures, part adventure-tourism offerings
It was midnight on the North Sea and I was trying to keep my balance on the deck of a tall ship that looks like it dropped out of a time portal from the 18th century. My hands, raw from handling ropes all day, gripped a railing while my stomach churned with the sea. I prayed that my seasickness patch would do its job.