These old-school sailing ships transport cargo across the sea—and you’re invited

In May, I boarded the ship in Amsterdam for a two-day sail to Blankenberge, Belgium, 120 nautical miles away. The ship had just arrived from an Atlantic crossing and the crew and trainees looked ragged and salt-stained after almost a month at sea. Still, the cargo needed to be unloaded and everyone was put to work immediately. With the help of winches, pulleys and a level of elbow grease that my soft, writerly hands weren’t quite prepared for, I helped unload 11 tons of cacao brought back from the Dominican Republic.