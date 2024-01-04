They Lost Weight—and Say It Helped Their Careers

Tynan Phelan resolved to get in shape last year because he wasn’t happy with his appearance. He started taking 5- to 10-mile walks with his dog and worked his way up to jogging, indoor rowing and moderate strength training. His weight dropped from 270 pounds to 200 pounds.

The resulting boost to his self-esteem, he expected. More shocking, he says, was suddenly getting noticed at work. As a recruiter in the cannabis industry, Phelan often attends networking events and says he used to be a “sad, sweaty guy in a corner." Now he says people approach him warmly and, though he can’t prove it, he believes his new look and confidence have helped him land executive-search contracts he might have lost before.

“It’s unfortunate, but people treat you differently," says Phelan, who leads U.S. operations at the White Ash Group.

They aren’t sure whether it is fair, but people who have lost weight say that getting in shape has helped their careers. In the age of Ozempic, when weight loss feels more attainable than ever for many Americans, the benefits might not be limited to a number on the scale. Weight bias in the workplace is well documented, with studies showing that people with obesity are paid and promoted less on average than trimmer colleagues.

A few say shedding weight and gaining energy has made them better at their jobs. Mostly, though, they attribute newfound success—from extra attention to new clients and bigger commissions—to the way others perceive them.

Flawed logic

People who appear to be physically fit often enjoy a “health halo," and we assume they are hardworking, goal-oriented types, says Susan Albers, a psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic who has written several books about mindful eating.

Weight bias is one of the most insidious forms of on-the-job discrimination, with heavier people often stereotyped as lazy or undisciplined. That reasoning has always been shaky, and, says Albers, assuming that a job candidate with the discipline to stay slim has the right discipline for the open role could be way off base. Size alone is an unreliable gauge of someone’s competence or work ethic.

Still, some say sticking to a wellness routine shows they are diligent and have time-management skills that can translate to business.

Jared Brubaker resolved to get in shape when he turned 40 in 2022. He set aside bonus money for a virtual coaching program designed for busy executives, dusted off his old Bowflex, installed a treadmill under his standing desk and subsequently lost 62 pounds.

He pulled this off while juggling his responsibilities as a father of seven and chief operating officer of MCP USA, a plastics manufacturer in Indiana.

Brubaker’s weight loss followed his company’s acquisition by a Danish firm. He says he brings more energy to work these days—a good thing, especially after a merger. Buff executives are having a moment, and getting fit gave Brubaker access to a network of executives who participate in the same exercise program. He is now starting a leadership-coaching business on the side, partly on the premise that being in shape adds to his credibility as someone who can manage many priorities.

“People who’ve watched the transition see the discipline," he says. “They’ve seen you do something drastic, something that maybe they would love to do in their own life. It does change people’s view of you."

First impressions

For Melanie Borden, who started a marketing agency in 2021, excess weight was a mark of habits she says were unhealthy and sometimes made her sluggish on the job. She relied on caffeine and sugar to get her through many afternoons. On business trips, she would eat dinner at a bar and stay out late. Hundred-hour workweeks were the norm, leaving little time for the morning runs she once enjoyed.

Fourteen months ago, a wake-up call came in the form of a panic attack that sent her to the emergency room.

Borden, 39, resumed jogging and riding a Peloton. She cut dairy and gluten from her diet, stopped working until 2 a.m. and dropped 40 pounds.

When I reached her by phone at the airport recently, she reported being on her game at a meeting with out-of-state clients that morning, having turned in early the night before.

She says she has been signing more accounts since slimming down, adding enough revenue to grow her Borden Group team to four full-time employees and about two dozen contractors, some of whom she expects to bring on full-time this year. Being fitter has made her feel mentally sharper, she says, but adds that likely doesn’t explain all of her professional progress.

“I can’t prove that people’s perceptions of my aesthetic and how it’s changed has spilled over into what I do," she says. “But I have no doubt."

Public-speaking coach Maria Malik is about halfway toward her goal of losing the 25 pounds that she gained during the pandemic and says she already notices a difference in the way people respond to her.

She says she projects more confidence with prospective clients and takes fewer mental-health days now that she’s back in the swing of an exercise routine. Though her work is mostly about the content and delivery of speeches, she says impressing an audience can begin before saying a word.

“As much as we don’t want to admit it, people do judge you when they see you for the first time," Malik says. “The more I’m working out, the more my business is succeeding."

Write to Callum Borchers at callum.borchers@wsj.com

