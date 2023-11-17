They Made It to the Top 0.2%—in Age. Here’s What Helped Them Get There.
Gretchen Tarrant ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 17 Nov 2023, 08:31 PM IST
SummaryWSJ readers weigh in on the secrets to a long life.
Good genes may be a big piece of the longevity puzzle, but there are some strategies that seem to help people maintain vitality later in life. Wall Street Journal readers shared their own and loved ones’ stories about reaching and surpassing the age of 95, which would put them in just 0.2% of today’s population, according to the Census Bureau.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less