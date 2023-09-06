This Designer Knows What Sneakers You’ll Be Wearing Next Year

From an early age, Salehe Bembury could see the sneakers of the future.

In childhood sketchbooks he morphed the shapes of dinosaurs and praying mantises into intricate, tubular shoes, with strap closures and cupped soles. They were like nothing the market had seen before.

Today, Bembury, 36, continues to give footwear buyers something novel with each box-breaking shoe he rolls out. In a market worth at least $70 billion and as much as $130 billion, the native New Yorker is something of a sneaker oracle—the designer responsible for some of the most inventive, forward-thinking products of the past several years.

He worked at Kanye West’s Yeezy on shapely military boots that looked beamed in from a yet-to-be-made “Blade Runner" sequel. At Versace, he brought to life the gold-necklace-inspired Chain Reaction sneaker with its colossal chain-imprinted outsole, helping to usher in the trend of chunky dad sneakers.

Under his own name, he collaborated with New Balance on a sly update of its 574 model, giving it a functional whistle on the back. He’s responsible for Crocs’s wildly successful Pollex, a closed-heel clog that drew its spindly, textured design from Bembury’s own fingerprint.

So where does Bembury, the pragmatic sneaker-savant, think the footwear world will navigate next?

Personalization was his immediate answer. “The future of shoes might fall into the hands of the individual," said Bembury.

He cited Nike ID, the pioneering do-it-yourself program that launched in 1999 allowing shoppers to select each shade of a Dunk sneaker and stitch their initials on the back heel, as a possible template. Beyond choosing colors, the next frontier could place the power of choosing actual sole’s composition, upper materials and the shape of lace loops in the consumers hands. Imagine a Build-A-Bear-Workshop in sneaker form. You want a lavender mesh sneaker sitting on an outsole the size of a Subway sub? You got it.

3-D printing might well hold the key to maximum personalization. Bembury acknowledged that thus far the technology is too creaky—printing a single design takes an inordinately long time, longer, in his estimation, even than sampling a new shoe model by hand. But he is optimistic it will catch up and get brisker.

“There will be a time where maybe your consumer can print a shoe in his own home," said Bembury, who currently 3-D prints experimental shapes and ideas for presentations with potential collaborators. “At the end of the day, people want to feel like they are an individual, and brands need to give them the tools to do that."

As for that marquee technology of the moment, artificial intelligence, Bembury has just begun sprinkling it into his process. “It really comes down to the amount of time it takes me to come up with ideas compared to the amount of time it takes AI to come up with ideas," he said.

Bembury projects that soon, AI will be able to train itself on his design language and spit out hundreds of options of color schemes that channel his sensibility. “That would probably save me a week of playing around with color," he said.

Bembury often looks at each component of a shoe individually, to spot where he can stretch the form. Take the attached whistle detail on his Yurt New Balance 574. The idea sparked when he was wearing the Nike Vomero 5, designed by A Cold Wall designer Samuel Ross, which featured a blocky, functionless cube jutting out from the heel.

“People would always ask like, ‘Hey, what’s that do? Does it light up?’ And I would tell them no," said Bembury.

But then he thought, well, why shouldn’t it do something? An avid hiker, Bembury figured he could add a molded plastic whistle to the back of a shoe. “It could potentially be a lifesaving tool," he said. At the time he was working on a design for New Balance and decided to give it a go. Bembury has been tagged in Instagram videos of people blowing the whistle on their hiking trails—a new form of flexing that you own a rare piece of footwear.

Bembury, who sketches by hand and uses the Adobe design suite to execute his ideas, brings a healthy heap of realism to his designs. “What’s important at the end of the day, is a shoe has to work," he said.

His designs come to life in a plant-stuffed Los Angeles studio brimming with curios that reflect his achievements and influences. There is a chair by artist Tom Sachs, a figurine of Louis Vuitton designer Pharrell Williams and cartoony collectibles by Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. There are also shoes of his own design, displayed like proud trophies.

Bembury studied industrial design at Syracuse University, conscious that a career in sneakers specifically might not pan out. His early jobs were at high-volume labels like Payless and Cole Haan. He continues to have an “extreme focus on satisfying a customer because it all really comes down to sales."

In recent years, the sneaker industry has been awash with what appear to be paradigm-shifting, futuristic innovations. Nike and Puma have brought the automatic self-lacing sneaker, once a mere “Back to the Future" fantasy, to life. And earlier this year, Dior 3-D printed an intricate, spider-webby iteration of classic derby dress shoe.

But those are mostly marketing exercises. According to Dior, just one of those shoes took 12 hours to print. And good luck finding self-lacing shoes at your local Nordstrom. Nike only releases its “HyperAdapt" motorized-lacing sneakers in small batches, and those models have packed a staggering $720 price tag.

“You could probably have some sneakers that make you hover over water, but you’re probably paying like $400,000 for them," said Bembury. “A sign of a good designer is the ability to exercise restraint."

Write to Jacob Gallagher at jacob.gallagher@wsj.com

