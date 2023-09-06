This Designer Knows What Sneakers You’ll Be Wearing Next Year

But then he thought, well, why shouldn’t it do something? An avid hiker, Bembury figured he could add a molded plastic whistle to the back of a shoe. “It could potentially be a lifesaving tool," he said. At the time he was working on a design for New Balance and decided to give it a go. Bembury has been tagged in Instagram videos of people blowing the whistle on their hiking trails—a new form of flexing that you own a rare piece of footwear.