This Idaho Town Could Become the Next Jackson Hole—But Don’t Tell Locals That
SummaryDriggs is undergoing a ‘remarkable transformation,’ thanks in part to expectations of an expansion of Grand Targhee Resort. But some are worried it will lose its small-town feel, just like other major ski destinations have over the years.
The Wall Street Journal is rolling out stories from our special ski and mountain home issue. Check out stories like this one on a Lake Tahoe community with the country’s priciest mountan homes and how sauna technology is picking up steam in the U.S.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more