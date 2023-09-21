This Idaho Town Could Become the Next Jackson Hole—But Don’t Tell Locals That

Tributary, a 1,500-acre golf and luxury-home community with a capacity for 500 home sites, is under way near the center of Driggs. Jeff Heilbrun, director of real estate, says there are 92 homes built to date, with eight new starts this fall and another eight scheduled for the spring. New homes cost from $3.25 million to over $5 million and are being built at a rate of 20-35 units a year now. A 120-room Marriott Element hotel is in the works for the main street of Driggs, the first major brand hotel to open in the area, says Tyson Cichos, a partner in Salt Lake City-based Lot 6 Group, which is building the hotel. Its opening is at least three years away, in part because the company has to widen some of Main Street and add a traffic light.