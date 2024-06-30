This man traveled 32,000 miles to deliver 20 postcards. He’s not done yet.

Jonny Beardmore, a naturally friendly guy, has a novel way to meet more people.
Jonny Beardmore, a naturally friendly guy, has a novel way to meet more people.
Earlier this year, he loaded up a carry-on bag, left his London home and embarked on a yearlong journey across seven continents with the goal of hand-delivering 50 postcards to their intended recipients. One was to Steve in Belize from Denise, professing her love.
Earlier this year, he loaded up a carry-on bag, left his London home and embarked on a yearlong journey across seven continents with the goal of hand-delivering 50 postcards to their intended recipients. One was to Steve in Belize from Denise, professing her love.
Unfortunately, by the time Beardmore arrived, the couple had broken up.
“We had a grand time though," he says of spending an afternoon and evening with the now-split couple who remain friends.
Beardmore, a consultant, was inspired by a 200-year-old “post office’’ tradition in the Galápagos Islands. Sailors on multiyear adventures once left letters in a makeshift mailbox consisting of a wooden barrel for their loved ones, hoping they would be collected and delivered by passing ships. Today, people leave postcards there as a quixotic lark, wondering if someone will actually deliver them.
Beardmore has taken it upon himself to be that someone. His quest is inspiring but challenging. Security guards at gated communities won’t let him through. Addresses are vague: “Six miles north" of a post office read one. He encounters language barriers, suspicion, barbed wire, and big dogs, but remains undaunted. If someone isn’t home one day, he returns.
So far, Beardmore has delivered around 20 postcards in South America, Central America and North America and traveled 32,000 miles. Next planned stops include Iceland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, before ending in the U.K. March 1, 2025, a year after his start date.
The adventure is in part a tribute to his dad, Eric, who had Motor Neuron Disease, a common form being ALS, and died in 2022. Those with disease may lose the ability to walk and talk and feel isolated. “I want to raise awareness of abilities you and I take for granted and they lose," says Beardmore, who is raising money for research.
He is also doing his part to encourage people to connect with others in person and reconnect those far apart. Among the most enjoyable moments, he says, was an evening on a porch with newly made friends in Tennessee. He delivered a postcard from a wanderlust son, living in Finland, to his mother in Mexico, thanking her for all she has done for him.
Beardmore, 51, originally from New Zealand, keeps a spreadsheet, logging mileage on planes, trains, buses, and boats and uses frequent-flier points to reduce costs for his self-funded trip. A friend created an interactive map of his Galápagos Postman Challenge, which he shares on Instagram.
The only place he didn’t deliver the postcard to a person was in Mendoza, Argentina, where a big dog barked behind a wall mounted with barbed wire. He left that postcard wedged into a mail slot.
Lauren Moon, of Nashville, was at a brewery with friends in June when her husband received a text from a neighbor, saying a guy from New Zealand was looking for them and wanted to deliver a postcard.
“I said ‘What?’" recalls Lauren. She and her husband thought it might be someone soliciting signatures or selling something, and decided to linger. Their neighbor texted back, urging them to return because the stranger wasn’t leaving.
When they pulled up, Beardmore was waiting, along with a local TV newsman. “My reaction was ‘Did we win a prize?’ My husband’s reaction was ‘Are we in trouble?’" says Moon.
Beardmore handed them a postcard her parents, Joe and Cindy, had dropped in the Galápagos a few months earlier. It had a picture of a bird called a blue-footed booby, which they thought their grandson, Milo, would enjoy.
She and her husband welcomed Beardmore and the neighbors who tracked them down to their home. They didn’t know those neighbors well before, and bonded that evening, fulfilling Beardmore’s mission to connect people, says Moon. Beardmore stopped in Atlanta to meet Lauren’s parents. Joe Moon says they never expected their postcard to be delivered.
“We kind of forgot about it, to tell you the truth," he says.
Denise Del Monte, who lives in Belize, went to the Galápagos Islands earlier this year. She wrote a postcard to her then-boyfriend, Steve Lane. “No matter what happens, I will always love you," she recalls writing.
Months later, Beardmore arrived in Belize with the postcard, asking if anyone knew Steve, known locally as “Tie-Dyed Steve" because of his colorful T-shirts.
The two met. Beardmore showed him the post card. Lane said he and Del Monte broke up, but still get along and suggested meeting for lunch the next day.
“Not quite the happy ending we were rooting for, but the letter delivery has got them back talking which is a win in my books," Beardmore posted on Instagram.
Del Monte didn’t expect the postcard to be delivered but has no regrets about what she wrote. “It’s not totally untrue," she says.
Some postcards include messages people never voiced, but wanted to express. Alex Marquez, of Mexico City, spent three months in the Galápagos Islands, volunteering on a conservation program. She was going to come home early when her mother fractured her hip. Her mother urged her to stay, saying family could help.
“She would tell me, please don’t come back. This is your dream. You are doing something you love and believe in." Marquez decided to write her mom a postcard. “I wrote her something I never told her in daily conversations, that I was very grateful that she had convinced me to stay and to keep living my dream." She deposited the postcard in the barrel mailbox, calling it an “act of faith" that it would be delivered.
A few months later, Beardmore, accompanied by a friend who acted as an interpreter, arrived at their apartment building and delivered the postcard. Marquez and her mom invited them in, opened some mescal and brought out dried crickets. They spent two hours talking.