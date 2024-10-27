This star chef’s tools include knives, pans and this Royal Enfield motorcycle

Marc Forgione, 45, the chef/owner of New York City’s Forge, Peasant and Trattoria One Fifth, on his 2023 Royal Enfield INT 650, as told to A.J. Baime.
My restaurants are relatively close to each other, maybe a mile apart. To get from one to another—if I have a meeting, or I need to taste something, or if there’s a guest I want to see—can take a long time. I found myself on the subway, taking Ubers, or walking as fast as I could. It was taking over my life. I was spending way too much on Ubers every day.
I tried getting an e-bike, but it got stolen. I thought: You know what? I’ve always wanted a motorcycle. Now is as good a time as any.
I talked to a lot of people. In today’s world, there are lists for everything: the best bike for city riding, the best bike for your first bike. When I saw pictures of a Royal Enfield, I thought, wow, that’s cool. I test-rode an Interceptor, took a safety class, and that was it. The bike was not overly expensive—about $8,000—especially considering what I was spending on Ubers.
Originally a British brand, Royal Enfields are built in India, where there’s a huge motorcycle culture. The Interceptor looks vintage, like something out of the 70s, and I’ve always been an old-school guy. You have to be careful when you’re riding in Manhattan, because everyone is on their phone and no one is looking where they’re going. But you can move and you don’t have to sit in the traffic. The bike keeps you in an upright position, so you’re always paying full attention. If you’re on a cruiser, you might get a little chill. This bike keeps you entirely engaged.
I have two saddlebags and a backpack, so I can carry things.
I go to a farmers market and pack stuff in. I’ve brought chocolate coconut cake home for my wife. I’ve carried bottles of wine. I sometimes carry my kitchen shoes, if I have to be at work and then to an event.
Earlier this month, I had to host a New York City Food & Wine Festival dinner at the Beekman hotel, and I had to be at my niece’s bat mitzvah on the same night. I took the family photo at 5:45 p.m., hopped on my bike in my suit and sped downtown, addressed the dinner guests, looked over all the dishes with my chefs, then made it back to the bat mitzvah in time for the hora. Crazy night! It would not have been possible without this motorcycle.
It costs me 10 bucks a week to fill the tank. Another beautiful thing about it is parking. Anyone who’s ever had a car in New York knows what a headache parking can be. I put my motorcycle in a garage at night, and during the day, I have particular spots where I put it at all my restaurants. The traffic police usually don’t bother me because they know the bike.
The Royal Enfield opens up the city to me. Then, if I have a couple hours of free time, I jump on and go over the George Washington Bridge onto the Palisades Parkway, up and down the Hudson River—especially this time of year with the foliage. It’s like heaven.