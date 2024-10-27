This star chef’s tools include knives, pans and this Royal Enfield motorcycle

Originally a British brand, Royal Enfields are built in India, where there’s a huge motorcycle culture. The Interceptor looks vintage, like something out of the 70s, and I’ve always been an old-school guy. You have to be careful when you’re riding in Manhattan, because everyone is on their phone and no one is looking where they’re going. But you can move and you don’t have to sit in the traffic. The bike keeps you in an upright position, so you’re always paying full attention. If you’re on a cruiser, you might get a little chill. This bike keeps you entirely engaged.