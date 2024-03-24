This Startup Promised to Help Fashion Go Green. Brands Didn’t Want to Pay for It.
Trefor Moss , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 24 Mar 2024, 08:53 AM IST
SummaryMany clothing brands say environmentally friendly materials are key to their future, but uptake has been sluggish.
When a Swedish startup launched a new material made from recycled textiles in late 2022, the fashion industry hailed it as a game changer in its efforts to lessen its environmental impact.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less