This Startup Promised to Help Fashion Go Green. Brands Didn’t Want to Pay for It.

Making clothes uses a large and growing amount of the planet’s resources. More than 100 billion garments are produced annually and that number is set to rise by one-third by 2030, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a nonprofit. It says the average garment is worn only 10 times before being discarded, often ending up in the trash. The fashion industry is responsible for as much as 8% of global greenhouse-gas emissions, according to the United Nations Alliance for Sustainable Fashion.