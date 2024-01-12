This Year’s Biggest News Stories, From AI to Ukraine as Told by The Wall Street Journal

Jan. 1: Ukraine Begins Year Under Drone Attack {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the war enters its second calendar year, Russia attacks Ukraine with a swarm of 45 drones, hours after firing a salvo of missiles at Kyiv and other regions; the next day, Ukraine launches its deadliest known assault in months on a Russian base.

Jan. 2: On-Field Collapse Stuns NFL {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin goes into cardiac arrest and needs CPR on the field after taking a hit during a nationally televised game against Cincinnati. The game is suspended. Hamlin would return to the team this season.

Jan. 4: Admitted to Prison: The College Scandal

William “Rick" Singer, the mastermind behind a nationwide college-admissions cheating scheme that ensnared top universities, business executives and Hollywood celebrities, is sentenced to 42 months in prison. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jan. 9: Deadly Weather in California

Heavy rains from California’s fifth storm since Christmas push through the state. California would endure weeks of flooding, landslides, mudslides and record snowfall.

Jan. 11: Airport Logjam Strands Passengers {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An outage with a federal pilot-alert system cascades into a nationwide logjam at U.S. airports, snarling thousands of flights and temporarily stranding travelers across the country.

Jan. 18: Microsoft Announces 10,000 Layoffs

The software giant says it plans to eliminate 10,000 jobs in response to the global economic slowdown, the company’s largest layoffs in more than eight years. Google parent Alphabet would announce 12,000 layoffs two days later. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jan. 24: Mass Shootings in California

Shootings at a dance studio in Monterey Park, Calif., and at two farms in Half Moon Bay, which kill a total of 18 people, add to the debate about gun violence in America.

Jan. 24: DOJ Sues Google {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Justice Department sues to break up Google’s business brokering digital advertising across much of the internet. (As 2023 ended, it was clear that the judge’s ruling is still months away.)

Feb. 1: First Rate Increase of the Year

The Federal Reserve nudges up short-term interest rates by a quarter percentage point, following seven increases in 2022, in its campaign to tamp down inflation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Feb. 2: Spy Balloon Over the U.S.

A Chinese spy balloon floats over the U.S., loaded with equipment that helped it collect photos, videos and other information, U.S. officials said. The Air Force shoots it down.

Feb. 3. Train Derailment in Ohio {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Norfolk Southern train derails in East Palestine, Ohio, causing 11 tankers carrying hazardous materials to catch fire, raising concerns about long-term health risks.

Feb. 6: Turkey/Syria Earthquakes

Two powerful earthquakes and their aftershocks shake much of the Middle East, killing thousands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Feb. 12: Chiefs Beat Eagles in Super Bowl Shootout

Kansas City prevails, 38-35, over Philadelphia in an epic duel between quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

Feb. 14: Inflation Begins to Moderate {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Still-elevated inflation cools slightly at the start of 2023 to 6.4% in January from a year earlier.

Feb. 15: Reining In Crypto

Wall Street’s regulator proposes a rule that could make it harder for many asset managers to invest customers’ money in cryptocurrencies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Feb. 24: Stocks Slump Again

U.S. stocks notch their worst week of the young year, as hot economic data rekindles worries that the Fed will keep interest rates higher.

March 10: Silicon Valley Bank Collapse {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bank, which catered to venture capital and technology startups, fails after a run on deposits, and is taken over by regulators; then Signature Bank also closes. The debacle causes weeks of turmoil in the banking sector.

March 14: ChatGPT Grows More Powerful

The Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI launches a new version of its artificial-intelligence technology, as regulators, scholars and activists urge tech companies to be careful with generative-AI tools that haven’t yet been fully tested. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

March 17: An Epic Tour for Taylor Swift

The singer’s “Eras" concert tour kicks off. It becomes the biggest in history, grossing $1 billion—amid a booming market for arena and stadium shows from superstars like Beyoncé and Madonna.

March 29: Journal Reporter Imprisoned {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Evan Gershkovich, a Russia correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, is detained while on a reporting trip, accused of espionage—which he, the Journal and the U.S. government vehemently deny. He has been in a Russian prison since then.

March 30: Trump Indicted

Donald Trump is indicted in New York for his role in paying hush money to an adult-movie actress on the eve of the 2016 election—the first time a former president has faced criminal charges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

March 31: A Wild Quarter for Stocks

Markets show resilience in the first quarter, despite economic and banking turmoil. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumps 17%.

April 11: EY Calls It Off {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ernst & Young cancels its plan for a split of its auditing and consulting arms, a costly retreat from a proposal that could have reshaped the accounting profession.

April 12: Inflation Eases

U.S. inflation eases to its lowest level in nearly two years but underlying price pressures are expected to keep the door open for more Fed rate increases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

April 13: A Record NFL Sale

The tumult-racked Washington Commanders franchise nears a deal to be sold to a group led by private-equity titan Josh Harris for a record-breaking $6 billion.

April 20: ‘Mistake’ Shootings {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Three shootings in less than a week, all allegedly occurring with victims who mistakenly approached the wrong house or car and were fired upon by the homeowner or car owner, ignite a debate over why these types of incidents are happening.

April 20: SpaceX’s Starship Explodes

The rocket explodes minutes after launching on an uncrewed test flight. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

April 23: Bed Bath & Beyond’s Bankruptcy

The once-powerful retailer is short of cash after years of losses and failed turnaround plans.

April 25: Biden Will Run Again {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The president formally launches his bid for a second term, setting up a potential rematch with Donald Trump.

May 1: First Republic Is Seized

Regulators seize First Republic Bank and strike a deal to sell the bulk of its operations to JPMorgan Chase, heading off a chaotic collapse. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

May 3: Rates at 16-Year High

The Fed again boosts interest rates, its 10th consecutive increase aimed at battling inflation.

May 4: Proud Boys Verdict {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A jury finds four leading figures of the Proud Boys guilty of seditious conspiracy, the gravest charge brought in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

May 5: Pandemic Emergency Over

The World Health Organization declares an end to the Covid-19 emergency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

May 6: King Charles

King Charles III is crowned by the archbishop of Canterbury in Westminster Abbey, the first coronation in Britain in 70 years.

May 11: Migrants Throng U.S. Border {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A surge of migrants seeks to cross from Mexico into the U.S. before the pandemic-era measure known as Title 42 ends.

May 17: Overdose Deaths

Federal estimates are released that reflect the continuing fentanyl crisis: Overdose deaths in the U.S. edged higher in 2022—the second year in a row that drugs killed more than 100,000 people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

June 2: Debt-Ceiling Saga Is a Wrap

President Biden signs into law bipartisan legislation that suspends the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, narrowly avoiding an unprecedented U.S. default.

June 7: Wildfires and Smoke {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The heavy curtain of Canadian wildfire smoke over some of the U.S.’s most-populated areas disrupts daily life for millions of people and turns familiar cityscapes into scenes from apocalypse movies.

June 12: Denver Wins NBA Title

The Nuggets defeat the Miami Heat for their first championship. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

June 13: Nvidia Joins $1 Trillion Club

The chip maker, riding the artificial-intelligence boom, becomes the seventh U.S. company to reach $1 trillion in market value.

June 13: Vegas Wins NHL Title {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Vegas Golden Knights defeat the Florida Panthers to grab the Stanley Cup in only their sixth season.

June 18: Titanic Explorers Die

Five adventurers on an expedition to the 1912 Titanic shipwreck die in a catastrophic implosion of their submersible deep in the North Atlantic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

June 23: Mutiny and Death

Yevgeny Prigozhin of the Wagner paramilitary group leads a short-lived military mutiny in Russia, the most serious challenge to Putin’s 23 years in power. Prigozhin and other Wagner commanders would be assassinated via a plane crash in late August.

June 30: Stocks Rock Through Six Months {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A strong first half for Wall Street is fueled by investors’ optimism that inflation is easing. The tech-focused Nasdaq soars 32% on enthusiasm about artificial-intelligence breakthroughs.

July 13: Actors on Strike

TV actors join picket lines alongside screenwriters in what becomes Hollywood’s biggest labor fight in decades. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

July 24: ‘Barbenheimer’ Heats Up the Movies

The “Barbenheimer" weekend—the debut of “Barbie" and “Oppenheimer"—helps to deliver the strongest domestic box-office weekend of the year.

July 25: Twitter Becomes X {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elon Musk’s rebranding of Twitter to X elicits excitement, exasperation and effrontery from users as they adjust to the billionaire’s latest change to the social-media platform.

July 26: Hunter Biden’s Legal Troubles

The president’s son pleads not guilty to tax charges. In September, he would be indicted on gun charges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aug. 8: Wildfires in Hawaii

Wildfires tear through Maui, killing 100 people. The historic town of Lahaina is destroyed.

Aug. 15: Trump Indicted Again {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Donald Trump and allies are indicted in Georgia over efforts to overturn election results—the fourth time he is indicted ahead of the 2024 elections.

Aug. 17: More 401(k) Millionaires

The number of people with at least $1 million in their 401(k)s grows about 25%—meaning there are now some 378,000 retirement-plan millionaires in Fidelity Investments plans—thanks to the year’s market rally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aug. 18: Hurricane Hilary

Southern California is slammed with its first tropical storm in nearly a century, but it causes less damage than feared, before drenching Nevada as a posttropical storm.

Aug. 20: Spain’s Championship Fiasco {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In bizarre turns after Spain wins the Women’s World Cup, the Spanish soccer federation fires coach Jorge Vilda—and then federation president Luis Rubiales resigns amid furor over his forcibly kissing a player while celebrating. Vilda was hired to coach the Morocco women’s team.

Aug. 20: Moon Crash

Russia’s first mission to the moon in nearly 50 years ends in a disaster as its unmanned Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aug. 24: Mortgage Rates Soar

Mortgage rates push to a 22-year high, at 7.23%, making it tougher for the housing market to emerge from its slowdown.

Sept. 12: Floods Batter Libya, Kill Thousands {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The natural disaster was decades in the making—a result of years of official neglect of two nearby dams under Gadhafi.

Sept. 15: UAW Strikes

The United Auto Workers union goes on strike against GM, Ford Motor and Chrysler parent Stellantis, the first walkouts to hit all three automakers at same time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sept. 19: Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict

In the space of just over a week, Nagorno-Karabakh—a self-governing, Armenian region established inside Azerbaijan after the collapse of the Soviet Union—is effectively dismantled.

Sept. 20: Joint Chiefs Chairman {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr. is confirmed as the 21st chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Sept. 29: Stock Rally Sputters

Yields on longer-term government bonds soar in the third quarter, pulling down highflying tech stocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oct. 1: Student-Loan Payments Resume

Borrowers start paying up again for the first time since the Education Department called a pause in March 2020 during the early days of Covid.

Oct. 3: History in the House {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a first in U.S. history, the House removes Kevin McCarthy as speaker, after the California Republican battled with GOP dissidents.

Oct. 7: Hamas Attacks Israel

Palestinian militants pour out of Gaza in a surprise assault, rampaging through villages and taking hostages. By Israel’s count, 1,400 people are killed, mostly civilians. Israel declares war on Hamas. President Biden would condemn Hamas’s attack as “an act of sheer evil." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oct. 8: Simone Biles Wins Again

With her 34th medal from world and Olympic competition, the gymnast becomes the most decorated athlete in the history of the sport.

Oct. 19: Backlash at Colleges Over Israel-Hamas War {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Leaders of some of the nation’s most high-profile colleges and universities re-evaluate their roles as moral arbiters after some tried to appease activists on both sides.

Oct. 25: Car Deal

Ford reaches a tentative labor deal with the United Auto Workers, potentially ending a six-week strike at one automaker, while negotiations continue at GM and Chrysler parent Stellantis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oct. 25: Shooting in Maine

A shooter in Lewiston, Maine, kills 18 people and wounds 13 in two locations: a bowling alley and a restaurant; he is later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Oct. 25: A New Speaker {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The House elects Republican Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana as speaker, ending three weeks of GOP feuding.

Nov. 1: Texas Wins World Series

The Rangers claim their first championship, defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4 games to 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nov. 2: A Crypto Star’s Fall

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, is convicted of stealing billions of dollars from customers in one of the biggest financial-fraud cases in U.S. history.

Nov. 13: The FDIC’s Toxic Workplace {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Wall Street Journal investigation finds that sexual harassment and misogyny pervade the federal agency tasked with ensuring the stability of the nation’s banks, driving women to leave.

Nov. 19: Rosalynn Carter Dies at 96

As first lady of the U.S., she was a key adviser to her husband, Jimmy Carter, during his presidency from 1977 to 1981. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nov. 21: Drama at OpenAI

Sam Altman is returning as CEO of the artificial-intelligence startup that he co-founded, days after he was fired by OpenAI’s board.

Nov. 21: Israel/Hamas Diplomacy {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel and Hamas reach a deal to free 50 civilian hostages held by militants in Gaza and pause fighting for four days, the first major diplomatic breakthrough since the war started.

Nov. 26: Amazon.com Becomes Delivery King

Once a major customer for UPS and FedEx, Amazon surpasses both carriers in the number of packages delivered to U.S. homes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nov. 28: Charlie Munger Dies at 99

The investing legend was Warren Buffett’s closest adviser at Berkshire Hathaway, and a celebrated investor in his own right.

Nov. 29: Henry Kissinger Dies at 100 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As a presidential adviser, he helped forge U.S. foreign policy during the Vietnam War and the Cold War.

Nov. 30: Stocks and Bonds Rally

U.S. stocks register their strongest month since 2022, with major indexes gaining 8% or more, while bonds explode to their biggest monthly gain in years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dec. 1: Sandra Day O’Connor Dies at 93

Appointed by President Reagan, she was the first woman on the Supreme Court and its most powerful justice for much of her tenure.

Dec. 5: Pay for Play {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NCAA unveils a proposal that would allow Division I schools to pay their athletes for the first time.

Dec. 8: Colleges and Free Speech

Where’s the line between antisemitism and free speech on campuses? The University of Pennsylvania’s president, Liz Magill, resigns along with the chair of the board of trustees—the highest-profile casualties of debates roiling colleges in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dec. 13: The Fed Triggers a Rally

Slowing inflation prompts Fed Chair Jerome Powell to pivot away from raising rates—though that could still happen—and instead toward considering when the cut them. Investors applaud, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 512.30 points, or 1.4%, and becoming the first major stock index to set a record since the Fed began raising rates in 2022.

William Power is deputy editor of Journal Reports, and Johnny Simon is a Journal features photo editor. They can be reached at reports@wsj.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

