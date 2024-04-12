Tiger Woods has a new nemesis: the weather
SummaryThe 15-time major winner has recovered from a string of injuries that once threatened his career. But one challenge his surgically repaired body can’t overcome is when inclement weather comes into play.
AUGUSTA, Ga.—Tiger Woods has faced a never-ending series of injuries, surgeries and setbacks that have threatened his golf career. But he has made it back each time, even after long layoffs and doubts—including from Woods himself—that he would play competitively again.