Tiger Woods has a new nemesis: the weather

After rain delayed the start of this season’s first major, Woods was able to complete just 13 holes of his opening round Thursday, which he called one of the trickiest days he has ever experienced at Augusta National because of the strong wind. While Woods navigated it nimbly to close the day at 1-under, that meant he had to be back out early on Friday to finish up his first round—then go back out onto the course to play another 18 on the same day.