TikTok is changing how Gen Z speaks

All of this speeds up the evolution of language. That delights logophiles but befuddles dictionary-makers, who must keep a record of the ever-expanding lexicon. The keep up with modern parlance. The OED is just now adding words such as “binge-worthy", which already feels tired; its own “word of the year" for 2023, “rizz" (charm), which originated and was popularised online, has not yet made the cut. TikTok has just the phrase to describe such a modest approach: very demure.