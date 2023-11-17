To Coax Kids Back, Schools Have to Innovate

At first, educators thought the plummeting attendance rates experienced during the pandemic were a Covid-19-related anomaly. Illness kept many students out of school, and families were wary of catching the disease. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, more than two years after most schools resumed in-person classes, absences are still skyrocketing. Covid-19 has mostly faded as a concern, but it has left behind a changed attitude about going to school every day. Frequent absences have become the norm in many schools.

"This fundamental thing has shifted and we can't quite get it back," said Liz Cohen, the policy director at FutureEd, a think tank at Georgetown University. "It's troubling."

For lower-income families, the reasons students miss school are similar to those faced before the pandemic, but amplified: transportation issues, unstable housing and family obligations such as having to care for younger siblings. Other families, educators say, are more likely than before to pull children out of school for vacations or let children stay home if they don't feel like going.

"I can provide the best quality of education, the best teachers, small group instruction, a band, an orchestra," said Claudia Vela, an elementary school principal in Los Angeles. "But if I don't have the students there, we're not going anywhere." Vela said attendance is her biggest concern.

This school year, districts are trying, sometimes desperately, to win back students. Schools are rolling out marketing campaigns trumpeting the importance of being in class, sending staff to visit homes and even offering teachers financial incentives.

Districts are encouraging families to send children to school even with a sniffle or cough, a reversal of the pandemic-era emphasis on staying home when sick.

Educators are eager to reduce the rates of chronic absenteeism—a commonly used metric of those who miss at least 10% of school, typically 18 days—because students who miss class are falling behind academically and, in many states, schools receive funding based on attendance.

Math and reading scores on federal tests, known as the "Nation's Report Card," fell in 2022 to the lowest levels since the 1990s for fourth-grade students, who are at an age seen as a crucial indicator.

The intense focus on attendance appears to be working. Rates began to improve last school year from record-high numbers in 2021-22, but states and districts are still seeing stubbornly high metrics compared with those from before the pandemic.

Around one in four students nationally was chronically absent in the 2022-23 school year, according to an analysis of 24 states with available data compiled by FutureEd. Before the pandemic, the nationwide average was closer to one in seven students.

Rates range from New Mexico, where 39.2% of students were chronically absent, to Idaho, with 17.1%.

The school district in Victoria, Texas, is giving teachers financial motivation to improve attendance. If the district logs above a 94% attendance rate, the baseline to hit its budget, teachers and staff will share in the increased funds, superintendent Quintin Shepherd said.

So far, the attendance in the district—which has 13,000 students—is at 92.7%, compared with 91.9% last year.

Many districts are resorting to the age-old tactic of knocking on families' doors to figure out what's keeping students from attending school.

Baltimore City Public Schools has a contract to pay up to $18.7 million over four years to Concentric Educational Solutions to visit the homes of truant students and provide mentoring. Chronic absenteeism was high there even before the pandemic: 42% in 2018-19. It rose still higher during Covid-19, hitting 58% in 2021-22 before decreasing to 54% last school year.

Concentric staffers knock on hundreds of doors a week, said Aaris Johnson, the company's home visits director. The aim is to understand why a child is missing school and to help connect families with services. Lack of transportation is a typical barrier, and some older students work to support their families instead of going to school, he said. Some parents say they didn't know their child was absent.

Johnson said he warns families of possible legal consequences, but much of his message focuses on the benefits of getting a high school diploma.

"One visit can save a child's life and change the perception of how much the school cares," Johnson said one recent afternoon as he crisscrossed West Baltimore with a list of six students.

Johnson knocked on door after door until it got dark outside, but didn't find anyone at home. That is common with unannounced visits, but Johnson said the team keeps trying, going back repeatedly and leaving letters.

Concentric employee Raiana Davis said after months of virtual instruction, many youths saw no point in going to school. Davis likes to FaceTime students she notices are absent. "Some people will just be in bed," she said.

One student Davis worked with was Chaela Johnson, 21. She had to repeat 11th grade after almost never logging on for virtual school, and says she felt unmotivated to attend class when in-person instruction resumed. Davis regularly visited her in English class last spring, she recalled, and stressed the need to be at school every day.

"It made me realize they really see something in me that I don't see myself, and I really have potential to be something in life. And I can't get there without education," said Johnson, who graduated in June and is studying fashion design at a community college.

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has joined district employees in making 17,000 home visits since last school year in the district of nearly 400,000 students.

Carvalho recently visited the home of Ventura and Veronica Sanchez, who have two elementary-age children. Their son, Damian, missed more than 40 days of his third-grade year and around 20 last year. Now in fifth grade, he has been in school most days.

Ventura Sanchez said the sudden death of his father-in-law from Covid-19 and a job loss from a back injury sent him and his wife into depression a few years ago. Some days, it was hard to get out of bed, let alone send Damian to school. "We had to fight it off for our children," he said.

Their local elementary school, where Vela is the principal, connected the parents with counseling, and Ventura found a job as a city bus driver. Now, Damian and his younger sister love going to school, their father said.

LAUSD cited an improvement in chronic absenteeism this school year of around 10 percentage points, compared with last year's 36.5%.

In Beaverton, Ore., outside Portland, a strong attendance effort has led to "some pushback that we're being almost too aggressive," school superintendent Gustavo Balderas said.

Balderas tries to impart that missing class means missing valuable lessons that will be hard to make up. Going to school every day, he said, "truly is habit forming."

Write to Sara Randazzo at sara.randazzo@wsj.com and Scott Calvert at scott.calvert@wsj.com

