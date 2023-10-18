To Turn a Church Into a Home, It Takes Some Elbow Grease and a Little Bit of Faith

The panoramic view from Grant and Jennifer Peck’s home in the Australian state of Victoria is impressive: sunsets over nearby Melbourne, storm clouds rolling over the landscape and New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Where they are viewing it from is just as imposing: the top of a bell tower in the renovated Methodist church they call home in Hawthorn, an inner suburb of Melbourne. They bought half of the subdivided church for $1.8 million in 2015. It is part of a small complex that includes two other renovated church buildings—an 1800s church and a Sunday school—plus a newly constructed unit.

Their three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,830-square-foot home, built in 1933, is the latest of the distinctive abodes the Pecks have lived in. As a family of five, they previously resided in a century-old farmhouse and before that in a modern-architectural home.

The Pecks were initially drawn to the structure’s five-story tower and three-story stained-glass windows that once welcomed worshippers to the church. Even more than its architecture, they like the feel of the four-level home, where they live with their daughter Amelia, 23.

One thing the church offers is quiet. The solid brick construction blocks out noise from traffic and neighbors, and offers a sense of comfort. “This building just wraps its arms around you," says Jennifer Peck, 58, a former educator and business owner. “Everybody who comes in here says the same thing; it just has an energy that’s really nice."

Not everyone is drawn to such homes. “Most people who enjoy unique homes are unique themselves," says Lynn Perreault, owner of Harper & Co., Burks Falls, Ontario, who has renovated numerous homes with her partner, Jonathon Harmer. They are working on a second church conversion in Canada, after one in Princeton, Ontario.

She warns that homeowners who convert a historic building may have to deal with complex rezoning, finance and permit issues, as well as possible structural problems. And converted homes in general, she adds, tend to be more expensive to maintain than traditional houses. “But everything is fixable," says Perreault. “To wake up every day and be a part of history is a beautiful thing."

Converted homes don’t typically follow market trends, adds Jeff Hendley, founding partner of Compass Denver. But when there is a strong market trend, prices generally follow suit. “Their size isn’t necessarily correlated with their values," he says. “Location is a huge driver, and it’s more a matter of what a person feels when entering the home that ultimately dictates its salability." Hendley says he has seen a resurgence in people wanting to create residences out of historic structures.

In Australia, some 200 converted churches were sold in 2020, according to Mardi Doherty, director of Studio Doherty, who helped the Pecks redesign their home. Grant Peck, 58, a business executive, estimates his family’s home was deconsecrated in the late 1970s or early 1980s, when congregations of the Presbyterian, Methodist and Congregational churches merged to become the Uniting Church. Many churches closed, and some of those became private homes. He said that of the eight to 10 churches of various denominations near his home, only about half are still churches.

Although the Pecks’ home already was converted when they bought it, they made further changes to the interior. They removed a number of walls to create better spaces and to highlight some of the original architecture. They also built a new kitchen and reconfigured three bathrooms. The heavy-timber internal windows were replaced with white steel window frames.

The Pecks helped brighten the interior by choosing light paint colors. They also added a two-level, aged-bronze chandelier designed by Christopher Boots as a focal point inside. It requires a three-story ladder to change lightbulbs.

“The project finds contemporary beauty in the simplicity of soft curves," says Doherty. “As the main bedroom was quite small with low ceilings, the designers introduced curves at the top of the wall to blur the line between the two and reduce the impact of the low height. With the polished-plaster finish and discreet furnishings, the effect is a space that feels almost monastic in its simplicity."

On the ground floor, a lounge area just beyond the entrance leads to an open, glassed space that allows for plenty of natural light. Beyond that is the dining area and kitchen. The original church entrance, directly below the tower, is now a study. Tucked under an internal staircase is a bathroom and laundry area.

The second level has a main bedroom with an outdoor bath where there once was an interior courtyard. Another study provides the only access to the five-story tower, through a reading nook and wine-storage area. The four-story staircase to the top of the tower is surrounded by a vertical library. The tower itself is little more than a scenic lookout, furnished with a table and two chairs.

The third floor has two bedrooms with a shared bathroom. When the Pecks moved in, the fourth floor was a storage area that also served as a closet for Amelia. It was accessible only by a ladder in her third-floor bedroom. The Pecks have since closed off that entry. Half of the attic is now living space accessed by a remote-control staircase. The stairs fold down onto the landing between two, third-floor bedrooms. A separate storage area can be reached by a pull-down ladder in one of the bedrooms.

“As a 15-year-old, I thought that was awesome," says Amelia Peck, a professional athlete with Richmond Football Club, about the convoluted access points.

Elements reminiscent of the church’s past are evident throughout the home. Original lead windows fill the home with colorful hues. Wood beams stretch across portions of the ceiling. A decorative crucifix adorns a bathroom wall.

Though the Pecks attended parochial schools, they don’t recall ever attending religious services as a family. The home’s origins as a church didn’t have any influence on their choice, the couple says.

The Carswells of Ontario

In Burlington, Ontario, Canada, wanting more space to entertain led Dave and Julie Carswell to look for a new home in less-populated Princeton, about a 40-minute drive away.

In 2021, the couple found that extra space in a three-level, 19th-century renovated church, purchased for $1.15 million.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be living in a church," says Julie Carswell, 62, an employment specialist who, like her husband, is Catholic.

On their first visit to the 3,589-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom home, the couple noticed a plaque that dated the Sacred Heart Catholic Church to 1888. Having been married in a Catholic church 100 years after that date, and having family ties to several Sacred Heart churches, Julie Carswell says she immediately felt a connection to the structure, which Perreault and Harmer bought in 2018 and converted into a home.

“To move into a space like this, you wonder, ‘Am I making the right decision?’ " she says. “But when we saw those things, they were like little signs saying, ‘This is a good fit.’ "

With big extended families on both sides, the Carswells enjoy having a great room that can fit large groups. They recently hosted an 80-person baby shower and a similar-size engagement party.

Dave Carswell, 59, an independent home contractor, is currently transforming the basement into a recreation room, with a pool table, a poker table, a ping-pong table, a big-screen TV and a putting green.

The ground-floor entryway leads to the rustic main space, which includes a kitchen, dining room, living room and bar. A bedroom, two bathrooms and a laundry room are on the same level. Above, a mezzanine loft is furnished with conversation seating and offers a bird’s-eye view of the great room. Although it is a wide-open space, the Carswells say certain touches, such as exposed beams and chipped-paint floors, make it homey.

The third level has two bedrooms and a bathroom. In the hallway, a rope hangs from the ceiling attached to the original church bell, housed in the tower above. “We ask that our guests not pull the rope at random," says Julie Carswell. “We save ringing the bell for special occasions, like Christmas Day."

Going to church on Christmas has taken on new meaning for family and friends. “It’s not just our house, it’s everyone’s," she says. “And that’s what a church is."

The home has challenges. Like the Pecks, the Carswells consider it an event to change lightbulbs. Replacing a spent exterior light required the rental of a scissor truck, and reaching the top of the 31.6-foot ceiling in the great room calls for scaffolding. They can’t even dust everything without a ladder. In the colder months, the Carswells rely on two furnaces. The home’s 18-inch walls, however, keep the inside air cool during the warmer months, eliminating the need for air conditioning.

“There have been two churches close to us for sale recently," says Dave Carswell. “They’re beautiful, but they’re more modern and the finishes are perfect. The thing I like about ours is that it’s rustic."

Ayars of Denver

Alex Ayars, 46, co-founder and head of product at a software startup, opted for a more classic renovation in Denver, Colo. She and her partner bought their three-bedroom, four-bathroom converted Catholic church in 2021 for $3.15 million from listing agent Hendley of Compass Denver.

“We didn’t want just a normal house," says Ayars, who was raised Irish Catholic but doesn’t consider herself religious. “I’ve always been drawn to [places] like converted warehouses and industrial lofts."

Known as The Sanctuary, the three-level, 5,358-square-foot, free-standing building is the anchor of its condominium community, which includes two townhomes known as The Rectory and six units referred to as The Condos. The 1902 building has been renovated more than once since the congregation moved a few blocks away in 1952.

Newspaper clippings show it served as a community center for the church, Ayars says; and it also was a dance and art studio. The structure was turned into a home in the 1990s, last renovated in 2010. Ayers also discovered through clippings that a time capsule was placed in the cornerstone when the church was built in 1902 and that the current rose window was originally from a church in Iowa.

The basement has a bedroom, bathroom, theater room, laundry area and wine storage. The ground floor features a great room anchored by a stone fireplace and an exercise area. The former apse now holds a gourmet kitchen, with a dining room off to the side. An office, a bedroom and two bathrooms are near the entrance. The third level consists of the main, choir-loft bedroom, which has a fireplace and en suite bath.

The home’s bright and airy space pays tribute to the building’s former incarnation, as does an 8-foot, stained-glass rose window in the loft bedroom. Suspended travertine marble staircases add contemporary luxury.

“It’s an intimidating structure," says Ayars of her home. “I’ve never taken care of a building this large before. And it’s about 120 years old, so there are some maintenance challenges. But we figured it was just part of the cost of living here."

Ayars describes her home as peaceful. "It really is a sanctuary," she says. “Coming home off the streets where it can be pretty hectic, it’s like instant decompression."

View Full Image To Turn a Church Into a Home, It Takes Some Elbow Grease and a Little Bit of Faith

View Full Image To Turn a Church Into a Home, It Takes Some Elbow Grease and a Little Bit of Faith

View Full Image To Turn a Church Into a Home, It Takes Some Elbow Grease and a Little Bit of Faith