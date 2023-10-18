To Turn a Church Into a Home, It Takes Some Elbow Grease and a Little Bit of Faith

In Australia, some 200 converted churches were sold in 2020, according to Mardi Doherty, director of Studio Doherty, who helped the Pecks redesign their home. Grant Peck, 58, a business executive, estimates his family’s home was deconsecrated in the late 1970s or early 1980s, when congregations of the Presbyterian, Methodist and Congregational churches merged to become the Uniting Church. Many churches closed, and some of those became private homes. He said that of the eight to 10 churches of various denominations near his home, only about half are still churches.