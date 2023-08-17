Too Many Vacant Lots, Not Enough Housing: The U.S. Real-Estate Puzzle

CHICAGO—DaJuan Robinson was remodeling a house on the South Side, not far from the University of Chicago, when he spotted a vacant lot two doors away. He thought it might be worth developing.

Then he learned about the back taxes, unpaid water bills and other hurdles that would take too much time and money to clear. That was seven years ago. In March, he sold a triplex he had built on an empty lot nearby for $815,000, benefiting from county initiatives intended to encourage new housing on miles of blocks pocked with vacant lots.

Despite a national housing shortage, tens of thousands of empty residential lots in Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh and elsewhere are beyond the reach of developers or kept vacant by owners because of legal and government obstacles that cities are now trying to knock down.

In block after block, occupied homes sit next door to vacant, weed-covered lots that have spread in hopscotch patterns across largely Black and Latino neighborhoods, depressing property values and property tax revenue. Neighbors say half-empty blocks draw crime.

Declining populations and job losses in former industrial hubs left many big-city neighborhoods with a deteriorating housing market, which has been made worse by government policies decades out of date. Cumbersome rules to resolve unpaid tax bills on abandoned lots keep away developers, and cheap tax assessments on vacant lots encourage owners to keep them off the market—perfect conditions for a downward housing spiral, according to officials seeking to resurrect the neighborhoods.

“Vacancy becomes a disease, and it’s contagious," said Bridget Gainer, a Cook County Commissioner and chair of the Cook County Land Bank Authority. The land bank has helped put around 865 vacant lots and more than 1,100 abandoned buildings back on tax rolls since it formed in 2013, a goal pursued by other cities.

Detroit officials want to triple property-tax rates on vacant land and reduce rates by an average of 30% for homeowners. The idea is to spur development on 30,000 neglected vacant lots held by owners who pay almost no taxes. It is a tall order. The city’s population has fallen by two-thirds since its 1950s heyday, and the Detroit land bank holds another 63,000 vacant lots.

In Pittsburgh, the city council is debating a measure to more easily transfer the 13,000 or so city-owned lots and vacant properties to a municipal land bank and into the hands of developers or nonprofits. The city’s population is down by more than half since its peak in the 1950s.

Chicago, whose population has fallen by about a third since the 1950s, has more than 10,000 city-owned vacant lots. Another 16,634 are caught in a limbo of back taxes and unpaid fees. Every other year, the county tries to unload such properties in a tax-lien auction known as the Scavenger Sale. Only about 8% of the properties in the auctions from 2007 to 2019 went to buyers who managed to obtain a clear title, the Cook County Treasurer’s office found.

A measure signed into law last week by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker aims to resuscitate such properties. It cuts interest rates on overdue property taxes to 9% from 18%. It also allows Cook County to automatically acquire tax liens on delinquent properties before they reach the Scavenger Sale, reducing the time it takes to clear titles and transfer them to developers or nonprofits.

“The problem didn’t happen overnight, and the solutions won’t either," said Matt Kreis, general counsel at the Center for Community Progress, a nonprofit based in Flint, Mich., that assists the nation’s more than 250 land banks. “If we don’t invest in these neighborhoods, and we don’t fix these systems, then the problem is only going to get worse."

Blockbuster sales

Amber Gray learned what it is like to try to go it alone.

Gray, 40 years old, grew up in Englewood, a South Side neighborhood, in the 1990s, before the grocery store and the shop where she bought candy as a girl closed for good. The number of neighborhood residents has fallen to around 26,000 from a peak of 97,000 in the 1960s. Gray moved to Washington, D.C., and works as an emergency manager for the federal government.

She recently pulled up to South Aberdeen Street in a rental car and saw a charred wreck where her cousin’s house had stood. Across the street, the bungalow where she had lived—once filled with music and people for holidays and Sunday dinners—was an empty, trash-strewn lot, one of more than a dozen on the block. She had come to Chicago to see if her family still owned it.

Her grandparents, a gas-company garage foreman and a beautician who sang R&B, bought the house just after Christmas in 1960 for $14,900. The man they bought it from had purchased it about a week earlier from a longtime resident for $3,250, according to public records reviewed by Amber Hendley, director of research for the Woodstock Institute, a Chicago-based nonprofit.

The Grays’ house and most of the nearby homes were sold to Black families over the course of a year, mostly through land contracts instead of bank mortgages, according to public records. The rapid sales were evidence of so-called blockbusting, Hendley said, the practice by speculators of scaring white homeowners into selling by raising the prospect of Black families moving to the neighborhood.

The speculators bought low and sold high, with an average home-price markup of 84% among 3,027 land contract sales in Chicago from 1950 to 1970, which were reviewed in a 2019 Duke University study by Hendley and her co-authors. The land contracts—generally seller-financed transactions—were often the only option for Black families denied mortgages in certain neighborhoods, known as redlining. The land contracts carried interest rates several points higher than conventional bank loans.

The inflated prices of that era contributed to the abandonment of many homes in later decades by owners who couldn’t afford to pay for upkeep and major repairs, as well as those who carried little or no home insurance to rebuild after a fire or other disaster, Hendley said. Under terms of land contracts, home buyers had no stake in their properties until the final payment. Without available equity, many people just moved away after a job loss or other financial trouble.

When Gray’s grandmother died in 2000, the family’s house—by then fully paid—passed to Gray’s mother, Denise Gray. It needed repairs, and Denise Gray turned to a contractor who persuaded her to get a $64,000 home-equity credit line. The contractor left the house in worse shape. Facing foreclosure, the family moved out in 2011. After squatters set the house on fire, the city in 2013 got a court order to demolish it and issued a $21,597 lien for the work, court records show.

During her visit, Amber Gray spent a day traipsing from floor to floor of the Cook County government building in Chicago, reviewing records. She learned the bank had dropped its foreclosure proceeding, leaving her mother as the property owner. The family owed $9,000 in back taxes and a $27,000 water bill. Gray is talking with lawyers and the water company about fighting the bills. Despite long odds, she wants to keep the lot. “I’m not giving up," she said.

“The whole idea of panic peddling, of contract sales, of demolition, of water bills—that’s literally the history of parts of Chicago, in all its tragic relief," said Gainer, the county commissioner.

Slow build

The Cook County land bank has around 860 vacant lots in Chicago and is acquiring about 1,000 more. In the 2015 and 2017 Scavenger Sale auctions, the land bank bought the tax liens on 10 empty lots clustered around South Evans Avenue in West Woodlawn, a neighborhood that hadn’t seen new housing for years, Gainer said. “The thought was, ‘If you found enough lots together, could you develop them all at once and create this infusion?’ " she said.

Clearing title to the properties required dozens of legal steps and several trips to court. Like all of the auction’s bidders, the land bank was excused from paying back taxes. But it first had to give landowners a chance to pay the taxes owed, as well as settle demolition liens, water bills and other outstanding fees. It took four years.

“In the end, we sold the properties at market rate and developed them with no subsidies," Gainer said. “What we did was eliminate a market-killing impediment, and the market worked as it should."

The land bank sold the properties to five developers for around $6,000 each. Robinson, 36 years old, bought three of them. He grew up in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood, where he learned handyman skills from his great grandfather and studied drafting and carpentry in high school. His first renovation jobs came from the school’s assistant principal.

“That really kind of spurred everything because then I did work for everybody on her block, all her cousins, aunties, uncles—everybody," he said. In 2016, Robinson bought his first fixer-upper with a partner, he said, and has since bought, rebuilt and sold about 16 more.

Robinson’s success with the land-bank project on South Evans showed him the advantage of buying parcels freed of encumbrances. Otherwise, he said, “when you look at a vacant lot, you don’t have a clue what is attached to it."

While the lots were under construction, other builders stopped by to look, said Bonita Harrison, who developed three of the lots. “They were like, ‘What are you doing?’ " she said. “Now, there’s building on every block over there."

Most of the 10 lots on South Evans now have matching three-story homes with floor-to-ceiling windows and modern concrete finishes, each with an owner’s unit and two rentals.

The empty lot that Robinson had spotted and rejected seven years ago is up for sale by the land bank. He has too much on his hands to make a bid, he said. Work on his second lot on South Evans is under way, and he hopes to soon start construction on the third. His 10-man crew is busy and so are the dozens of workers he employs through subcontractors. He said he has his eye on six more vacant lots the city is selling through a new program.

Such triumphs in Chicago are counted in the hundreds compared with a supply of vacant lots in the thousands. County Treasurer Maria Pappas, along with the land bank and the nonprofit Chicago Community Trust, backed the pending law she hopes will break the bureaucratic logjam and kick-start new development. “We’ll know in a couple of years if this works," she said.

