Too Many Vacant Lots, Not Enough Housing: The U.S. Real-Estate Puzzle

The inflated prices of that era contributed to the abandonment of many homes in later decades by owners who couldn’t afford to pay for upkeep and major repairs, as well as those who carried little or no home insurance to rebuild after a fire or other disaster, Hendley said. Under terms of land contracts, home buyers had no stake in their properties until the final payment. Without available equity, many people just moved away after a job loss or other financial trouble.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}