Top Colleges by Size in the Midwest
SummaryThe Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, the Illinois Institute of Technology and the University of Michigan head these lists from the WSJ/College Pulse rankings.
The Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is the highest-ranked small school in the Midwest in the WSJ/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. rankings. The Illinois Institute of Technology is the region’s top midsize school, and the University of Michigan is the top large college in the Midwest.