Top Colleges by Size in the Midwest

The Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is the highest-ranked small school in the Midwest in the WSJ/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. rankings. The Illinois Institute of Technology is the region’s top midsize school, and the University of Michigan is the top large college in the Midwest.

All three of those schools are in the top 30 among all colleges nationwide, with Rose-Hulman at No. 17, Illinois Tech at No. 23 and Michigan at No. 28.

For these rankings, colleges are considered small if they have fewer than 3,000 undergraduate students, midsize if they have 3,000 to 9,999 and large if they have 10,000 or more.

Among small colleges in the Midwest, Rose-Hulman is followed by Lake Forest College, No. 27 overall nationwide, and the University of Detroit Mercy at No. 52.

For midsize schools in the region, Illinois Tech is followed by Northwestern University at No. 25 and Washington University in St. Louis at No. 26.

Among the region’s large colleges, Michigan is followed by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign at No. 35 and the University of Illinois-Chicago at No. 55.

Schools’ overall scores in the WSJ/College Pulse ranking are based on three factors: Student outcomes—including measures of graduation rates, graduates’ salaries and how those salaries offset the cost of attaining an undergraduate degree at each school—account for 70% of the overall score. The learning environment—including students’ evaluations of their school’s learning facilities and learning opportunities and how well it prepares them for a career, as well as how strongly they would recommend the school—accounts for 20%. And the diversity of a school’s students and faculty accounts for 10%.

Critically, our ranking emphasizes how much each school boosts outcomes beyond what would be expected for its students. A complete explanation of the methodology accompanies the full overall ranking table, as well as separate rankings for Student Experience, Salary Impact and Social Mobility, all at wsj.com/collegerankings.

—Gerard Yates

For questions or comments, contact Harry Carr, The Wall Street Journal’s Rankings Editor, at harry.carr@wsj.com.