Top Liberal-Arts Colleges in the Northeast

Schools’ overall scores in the WSJ/College Pulse ranking are based on three factors: Student outcomes—including measures of graduation rates, graduates’ salaries and how those salaries offset the cost of attaining an undergraduate degree at each school—account for 70% of the overall score. The learning environment—including students’ evaluations of their school’s learning facilities and learning opportunities and how well it prepares them for a career, as well as how strongly they would recommend the school—accounts for 20%. And the diversity of a school’s students and faculty accounts for 10%.

