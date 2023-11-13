Top Liberal-Arts Colleges in the Northeast
Amherst heads this list from the WSJ/College Pulse rankings, followed by Swarthmore and Williams
Amherst College is the top liberal-arts college in the Northeast, according to the WSJ/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. ranking.
Amherst, rated No. 8 among all colleges nationwide, is followed on the list of top Northeastern liberal-arts schools by Swarthmore College, No. 11 overall, and Williams College at No. 31.
Three more liberal-arts schools in the Northeast made the top 50 colleges overall in the country: Colgate University at No. 40, Haverford College at No. 41 and Colby College at No. 50.
Schools’ overall scores in the WSJ/College Pulse ranking are based on three factors: Student outcomes—including measures of graduation rates, graduates’ salaries and how those salaries offset the cost of attaining an undergraduate degree at each school—account for 70% of the overall score. The learning environment—including students’ evaluations of their school’s learning facilities and learning opportunities and how well it prepares them for a career, as well as how strongly they would recommend the school—accounts for 20%. And the diversity of a school’s students and faculty accounts for 10%.
Critically, our ranking emphasizes how much each school boosts outcomes beyond what would be expected for its students. A complete explanation of the methodology accompanies the full overall ranking table, as well as separate rankings for Student Experience, Salary Impact and Social Mobility, all at wsj.com/collegerankings.
—Gerard Yates
