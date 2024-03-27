Tourists can take part in Iceland’s sheep-sorting tradition (if they ask nicely)

Come September, the hours of daylight and darkness in Iceland are briefly equal as summer recedes and the shadow of winter advances across the island. The wind gets a steely edge, stirring up white caps in the surrounding seas and lathering clouds and fog over mossy hillocks and volcanic rock formations like swirls of marshmallow fluff.

Sensing the change of season, some 380,000 sheep (about one for every Icelander) begin to descend from the highlands after a summer of free-range gorging on grass, forbs (herbaceous flowering plants) and berries. The sheep flow like a woolly waterfall, driven by volunteer shepherds, some on foot, others riding diminutive and adorably shaggy Icelandic horses.

Iceland’s sheep farmers release their flocks into the wild every May, just after lambing season, and rely on the community to come together to retrieve and sort them before winter arrives.

“It’s not just about the sheep, it’s also very important socially for everyone involved," says Pálína Axelsdóttir Njarðvík, whose family has been sheep-farming for seven generations and whose @farmlifeiceland has a devoted following on Instagram.

Ninth-century tradition

Réttir, or the annual sheep sorting, brings together friends, family, neighbors and some intrepid tourists in a cooperative tradition that dates back to Viking times. According to Icelandic Lamb, an association representing local sheep farmers, Vikings brought sheep to the island in the ninth century and the breed has changed little since.

Back then, finding your flock at the end of summer meant you could survive the winter. Every part of the sheep was used: wool, meat, bones. Even the dung was burned for heating.

While réttir remain mostly insular, local events, a handful of tour companies offer réttir packages. For example, Núpshestar and Ishestar, both family-run businesses, offer horseback-riding excursions where experienced riders can help drive the sheep the last leg of their journey before sorting. Traveo Iceland offers customized, multiday guided and self-guided tours where you are more spectator than active participant.

Or you can just drive around Iceland in September and you’ll likely stumble on réttir. Just follow the sheep.

There are around 1,400 sheep farmers in Iceland, most with flocks under 200 head. Collectively they produced around 7,400 metric tons of lamb meat last year, up 30% from 20 years ago, despite fewer sheep overall. Farmers attribute the higher yields to “happy sheep" as well as an astonishingly data-driven breeding program.

Iceland is one of the few countries in the world that has genealogy data on almost every sheep. Icelandic wool is also now fetching higher prices than before the pandemic, thanks in part to the legions who took up knitting during lockdowns. Little wonder the Icelandic word for sheep, fé, also means money.

School’s out

Given the historical, financial, practical and symbolic importance of sheep in Iceland, réttir have local significance even for those who don’t own any sheep. Schools and businesses in sheep-farming regions close so everyone can turn out and help.

Many in the capital city of Reykjavik, where the majority of Iceland’s population lives, take off work to help friends or family members who have farms. Or, they lend a hand at farms where they (or their parents or grandparents) might have worked as teenagers during summers.

Most hotels along the fabled Ring Road, which encircles the island, can advise you on where to find local réttir. There are also a range of rural guesthouses listed on Airbnb and Vrbo (everyone in Iceland it seems has a side hustle).

Hosts tend to be more than happy to give you directions and offer advice, if not invite you to join them for réttir festivities, which include réttaballs where there is lots of drinking, singing, dancing, and feasting on smoked lamb and lamb stew.

“It’s always nice to get extra people and horses to help us," says Hjördís Ólafsdóttir, a research scientist in Reykjavik who grew up on a farm. She takes off work every year to ride horses into the interior to gather sheep. Outsiders typically aren’t allowed on these arduous and highly orchestrated expeditions (think walkie-talkies, rough terrain, dense fog and 14-hour days).

But tourists, on horseback or on foot, are welcome to help drive the sheep the last few miles to the sorting pens, provided they politely ask permission and follow directions.

How it works

There are about 180 réttir held throughout Iceland every September. Times and locations are published in late August in Bændablaðið, a local farming newspaper. How it works is the sheep are driven down from the highlands, often onto paved roadways for the final stretch to the sorting pens, known as dilkur.

Traffic can be backed up for hours as the sheep are given the right of way. Dilkur—the oldest of which are made of turf and volcanic rocks—have a central containment area with several compartments radiating out like sun rays or pieces of pie. Each compartment belongs to a different farmer.

The sheep are driven, maybe 1,500 at a time, into the hub where they are identified by a notch on their ear or ear tag. Then they are routed, with varying amounts of physical force, through little doors leading to the appropriate pie-shaped partition.

Many farmers know their own sheep simply by looking at them, like you could probably pick out your golden retriever if mixed up in a pack of other golden retrievers. And just as your golden retriever might go right to you, many sheep toddle willingly to the appropriate farmer.

During the sorting, spectators sit on the walls of the dilkur or hang over the fence railings, tipping flasks to stave of the chill and eating sandwiches or kleina, the Icelandic version of a cruller. Red-cheeked children in colorful parkas dash around the perimeter gleefully stomping in puddles. Adolescent boys jump in the ring where obstinate sheep thwart their displays of manhood Note: Both rams and ewes have curved horns that they aren’t afraid to use.

Jealous of their tradition, some Icelanders are ambivalent about outsiders attending réttir, particularly tourists who show up briefly to snap pictures to post on social media and have a knack for getting in the way. “You can easily spot them," says Ólafsdóttir.

They dress up and have perfect makeup, she says, as opposed to locals, some of whom, like herself, are weary and unkempt having spent the previous several nights camping in the spare mountain huts that serve as rest stations for sheep-scouting parties.

The ‘Good Shepherd’

While certainly an Instagram-worthy spectacle, visitors should keep in mind that for Icelanders, réttir have emotional and even spiritual significance. It aligns with the Icelandic ethic of taking care of their own, says pastor Axel Árnason Njarðvík, father of the sheep blogger Pálína Njarðvík.

“You can see the part of the Good Shepherd in rescue teams that turn out when we have catastrophic events: avalanches, snow storms, earthquakes, volcanoes," he says. “They are not paid but are driven by this spirit of leaving no one behind."

The annual réttir has become emblematic of a disappearing way of life. The number of sheep in Iceland is less than half what it was in 1980. It’s partly due to declining lamb consumption but also each generation of Icelanders is having fewer children and those children are deciding to pursue more stable and less physically demanding careers.

“The next generation in my family is only three people," says Njarðvík. “One is an engineer, one is a doctor, and I studied psychology so we all chose a different path." She works for a human-resources company in Reykjavik but returns home often to pitch in. “I think it makes everyone a little sad," she says. “But we will keep the farm, and we will have sheep, but we won’t be full-time farmers."

For now, at least, the réttir tradition continues and is uniquely Icelandic in both practice and spirit.