Tourists can take part in Iceland’s sheep-sorting tradition (if they ask nicely)
Kate Murphy , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 27 Mar 2024, 06:00 PM IST
SummaryIn a tradition known as réttir that dates back to Viking times, communities come together to retrieve animals that have spent months in the wild.
Come September, the hours of daylight and darkness in Iceland are briefly equal as summer recedes and the shadow of winter advances across the island. The wind gets a steely edge, stirring up white caps in the surrounding seas and lathering clouds and fog over mossy hillocks and volcanic rock formations like swirls of marshmallow fluff.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less