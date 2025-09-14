Toxic fumes are leaking into airplanes, sickening crews and passengers
Benjamin Katz , John West , Andrew Tangel , Peter Champelli , The Wall Street Journal 23 min read 14 Sept 2025, 09:00 pm IST
Summary
Doctors compare brain effects to concussions in NFL players. A Wall Street Journal investigation shows such incidents are increasingly common.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
“Do you smell that?" Florence Chesson was asked by a fellow JetBlue flight attendant as they prepared for landing in Puerto Rico.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story