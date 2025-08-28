Trash pickup’s future: Self-driving bins, quieter trucks and hassle-free recycling
Brett Berk , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 28 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Summary
Americans are among the top producers of trash per capita. New technologies could help change how we manage and dispose of our waste.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story