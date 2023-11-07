Trick Yourself Into Eating Less Sugar

A surprising strategy to eat fewer cookies: Eat more of them, at first.

What if the best way to curb sugar cravings is just to eat as much as you want?

That is the core of an idea gaining traction among dietitians, who say that letting ourselves graze unfettered on a cache of Halloween fun-size Snickers can reduce our sugar lust in the long run.

Forbidding sweets entirely can result in overindulging later by increasing your cravings for sugary foods, research has found. So some dietitians recommend keeping sugary snacks on hand and eating them as you like. Doing so, they say, takes away the feeling that such foods are forbidden fruit and makes us crave them less.

“When people try to eliminate or severely restrict, it generally just backfires," says Rachael Hartley, a Boston dietitian.

Americans are eating too much sugar, doctors and researchers say, contributing to a range of health problems. Government dietary guidelines recommend that Americans get less than 10% of their daily calories from added sugars, but many of us exceed that.

The seemingly obvious way to avoid overindulging—a zero-treats policy—often fails. People assume they can build up the willpower to completely avoid sweets or restrict them to tiny amounts, but cutting them out increases the chances of overeating later, says Dr. Judson Brewer, a neuroscientist and psychiatrist at Brown University and author of a forthcoming book about eating habits.

“Willpower is more myth than muscle," says Brewer.

Some people find that setting a blanket rule to avoid certain foods feels more feasible than having to decide whether to eat them with each encounter. But that strategy tends to work better with a smaller subset of foods than all sweets and is hard to stick with for all sugary treats over the long term, says Debbie Petitpain, a registered dietitian and spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Why restriction is hard

Sweetened foods trigger a primitive instinct for us to enjoy them and want to continue eating more of them, says Petitpain. Compared with naturally sweet foods like blueberries, processed foods with added sugars, such as gummy bears, deliver a dopamine hit that can make it tougher to stop eating them, says Brewer.

Nutritionists who work with people who have eating disorders say restriction can promote an all-or-nothing approach to sweets, meaning they might eat an entire bag of candy today because another diet starts tomorrow.

Research at the University of Minnesota has found that dietary restriction is associated with a greater risk of disordered eating, including binge eating, and can lead to excessive weight gain.

Dietary restriction “ends up in a kind of binge cycle as opposed to a cycle of flexible eating," says Dianne Neumark-Sztainer, a University of Minnesota professor who is the principal investigator of the studies.

Hartley, the dietitian, works with clients on what she calls “stocking behaviors." She asks them to keep some of their favorite foods, especially desserts, on hand at home. Over weeks, as people become used to having the treats available, they find that their need to fill up on them decreases, she says. Some people may want to eat lots of sugar at first, but the feeling usually subsides over time, she says.

"You get used to the flavors and the food comes off the pedestal, it starts to feel like any other food," she says.

Sugar game plans

Allison Tragash, a 41-year-old mother of two school-age children in South Orange, N.J., says she doesn’t give her children a blanket no when they ask for sweets like cookies. Instead, she offers up other healthier foods alongside the sweets. Or, she’ll tell her kids they can eat the treat but have to wait until mealtime. She’ll ask her 5- and 9-year-old to consider how they will feel after only eating cake for dinner.

"The more permissive I am, the less they try to take the dessert," she says. "They don't even necessarily eat it, they just want to know they can have it."

Unsurprisingly, a fully permissive approach to sugar won’t work for kids, says Crystal Karges, a San Diego-based dietitian who works with families. Still, she doesn’t encourage restriction. One strategy she suggests is to offer sweets alongside regular meals in order to normalize the treats.

Brewer, the neuroscientist, suggests another alternative to restricting yourself: Find your “pleasure plateau." Rather than cutting out treats entirely, train yourself to pay close attention to how a treat is tasting as you eat it and note when you stop enjoying the taste of it.

Practicing attentive eating or mindfulness over time can help your body feel the rewards of limiting sugar consumption, which can be anything from having more energy to fewer cravings to weight loss, Brewer says.

Keeping your home well-stocked with healthy snacks, alongside indulgent treats, is helpful. In her own home, Neumark-Sztainer says roughly 70% of the food options are nutritious and lack added sugar, including whole grains, fruits and vegetables.

She doesn’t recommend most people count the amount of sugar they eat each day, which can increase anxiety. “Try to look at the whole picture and not to make a big deal about it," she says.

