Trillions in Climate Funds Could Sow Turmoil in Poor Nations
SummaryA plan to channel private investment for climate projects into the developing world risks overwhelming poorer economies with a tsunami of foreign capital.
PARIS—A tsunami of cash is headed for developing countries to address climate change—and with it growing worries that the money will overwhelm the poorer economies it is meant to help.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more