Two brothers, a big biotech bet and an $8 billion payout

That approach often comes with volatility, especially in a boom-or-bust sector like biotech. Baker Bros.’s flagship fund was down about 19% in 2022 and down about 25% in 2021, the people said. The share price of Kodiak Sciences, a maker of eye drugs in which the Bakers have a sizable stake, went from $10 at its 2018 IPO to a record high of $164 in 2021. It has recently been trading under $5.