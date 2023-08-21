Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Would Rather Take the Train
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Aug 2023, 08:10 PM IST
Summary
- The head of the ride-hailing company talks about his strict morning routine, self-driving cars and lessons he’s learned from Barry Diller
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has a strict 5:15 wake-up time and rarely misses a morning workout.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less