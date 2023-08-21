Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Would Rather Take the Train

I think self-driving is a really promising technology, but the self-driving robots right now are student drivers. In a year, they’ll be in learning mode and experimentation mode. We’re working actively with players in trucking and delivery. I think in five years, you’re going to have small commercial applications happening and it will become more real. I think in 10 to 15 years, self-driving is going to have a much larger impact in our business, and we want to partner with every self-driving player out there. But we’ve got to make sure we build the business in a safe way.