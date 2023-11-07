UBS’s Takeover of Credit Suisse Was a Steal. Now Comes the Bumpy Part.

Indeed, the combined banks’ legacy book amounted to $77 billion in risk-weighted assets at the end of the third quarter. If UBS simply waits for these to mature, the book would still amount to $39 billion by the end of 2026. Outright sales are possible—$4.8 billion have been reduced in this way relative to the second quarter—but must be done carefully. This underscores how slow the process of integrating a behemoth like Credit Suisse will be, even if it remains the case that no nasty skeletons are found in the trunk.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}