Ukraine general’s plan surprised the Russians—and his own troops
James Marson , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 31 Aug 2024, 01:30 PM IST
SummaryGen. Oleksandr Syrskiy, who became Ukraine’s top military commander in February, learned from a previous counteroffensive and kept the incursion into Russia a secret.
SUMY, Ukraine—Ukraine’s top military commander gathered senior officers for a secret meeting in late July where he disclosed an audacious plan to revive the country’s flagging war effort.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less