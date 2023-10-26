Ukraine Hangover Makes European Banks Look Rougher than They Are

One stock that rose was Deutsche Bank, which managed to dispel a bit of skepticism regarding its recovery plan Wednesday. But markets have found things to dislike in most other reports. Barclays’ earnings Tuesday were particularly badly received, as the U.K.-based lender warned that competition for deposits is heating up and will reduce net interest margins. On Thursday, shares in French bank BNP Paribas bell roughly 4% in morning trading, as a result of executives highlighting weakness in their domestic retail business.