Untangling America’s love-hate relationship with corporate power

Days after the arrest of Luigi Mangione in connection with the assassination of a health-insurance executive, “wanted" posters appeared in New York City targeting healthcare and Wall Street heads. Alongside them popped up posters portraying Mangione as a saint, with the words “Free Luigi."

The fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare’s chief executive officer initially unleashed outrage over denied medical claims and an airing of agonizing personal experiences with insurance companies. But that response has expanded into a broad referendum on big business after years of high inflation.

Some on social media have cast Mangione as a modern-day Robin Hood, calling him a hero for allegedly killing someone they think indirectly harmed thousands by denying them insurance. Even those who condemn the assassination of the executive, Brian Thompson, are urging a re-evaluation of what they see as a rigged system in which corporations profit at their customers’ and employees’ expense.

“Luigi has a point," said one TikTok user. “I just hate the way capitalism makes me feel."

Americans’ current relationship with corporate power is complex. Capitalism, entrepreneurship and the drive for wealth are embedded cultural values; business leaders are admired and brands beloved. Many Americans who voted for Donald Trump cite his image as a successful business leader as a primary reason for their support. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the owner of X, has 207 million followers on the social-media platform and the ability to launch national debates on everything from fertility to the federal budget.

Thousands of investors every year flock to Omaha, Neb., to hear from Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway. The famed and beloved investor has for years used his company’s annual meeting as an opportunity to dispense investment advice, as well as elaborating on philosophical topics, such as the meaning of a good life.

Perceptions of corporate wrongdoing don’t always match up with reality. The degree to which corporate profit-seeking contributed to inflation in recent years is debated. Many companies put millions into charitable efforts that help communities, while others generate obsessive fandoms. Workers tend to think favorably of their own CEOs, while remaining more skeptical of business leaders in general.

Yet Americans have increasingly grown suspicious and angry with corporations, and corporate greed became a campaign talking point for both major political parties. High-profile labor strikes against ports, hotels, carmakers and even Hollywood studios amplified complaints about widening gaps in compensation between chief executives and workers.

Americans on the left have railed against perceived inequities caused by unchecked corporate consolidation, while conservatives berate executives for taking progressive stances on divisive social issues.

Most Americans, 68%, said large companies had a negative effect on the direction of the country in a January 2024 Pew Research Center online survey of 5,140 U.S. adults, down slightly from 71% in 2022, but up from 61% in 2019 and 56% in a 2016 phone survey.

Democrats reported a slightly higher level of dissatisfaction than Republicans. (Small businesses, in contrast, were seen as a positive force by 86%.)

Researchers trace Americans’ anger to the 2008-09 financial crisis and the accompanying recession and, subsequently, the pandemic. The events “caused a lot of economic and social disruption in people’s lives," said Michael R. Strain, an economist at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank.

Wide-scale economic pessimism has ushered in a populist movement in which big business is considered to be on the side of the elites, and against the people, Strain said.

“On the left, populism manifests itself as wanting to expand the size and scope of government, and on the right, it manifests itself as wanting a strongman leader who is perceived as being able to take on the elite system and fix it," said Strain, explaining that many see Trump as having the business sense to keep corporations in check. Strain said Musk, too, has managed to put himself on the side of the people when it comes to public policy, despite his status as a corporate leader.

Trump is doing a tricky dance: appointing Wall Street titans to White House positions while taking up the cry of union leaders against corporate greed. On Thursday, he posted support of dockworkers who brought commerce to a halt when they struck over automation. “The amount of money saved is nowhere near the distress, hurt and harm it causes for American workers," he said on social media.

Ricky Hall, a voter who backed Trump, said he thinks the economy under the incoming president will see more wealth flow through to small businesses and individual workers.

“He’s not going to be your traditional Republican in terms of labor, and I think that’s a good thing," said the 41-year-old Hall, who works in operations for a health-tech company out of Easley, S.C.

While Hall has broad admiration for big business in general, he said he empathizes with those who criticized the insurance industry after the broad-daylight assassination of Thompson. Hall said everyone has had a claim denied or felt slighted by a large corporation at one point or another.

In a handwritten note discovered by police, Mangione took issue primarily with insurance companies, saying that “the U.S. has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy." He added, “These parasites simply had it coming." A review of his Goodreads book-review profile showed that the Ivy League graduate and scion of a wealthy family harbored anticapitalist leanings.

Luigi Zingales, a finance professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, said many people weren’t aware before the shooting of how frustrated much of America had become.

“An event like this, where all of a sudden there is so much solidarity for a criminal, could be a triggering point," he said.

Richard Edelman, chief executive of the communications firm Edelman, which works with a number of big companies, said the corporate sector is stunned by the response to the assassination.

“Are people really that angry?" said Edelman. “I think we’re effective and we employ people and make their lives better, but it’s a wake-up call."

A 2024 Edelman survey of 32,492 people around the world, including 1,150 in the U.S., found that 53% of Americans trust in business generally, down from 55% last year and among the lowest rates of the 28 countries surveyed. Republicans, for the first time, in last year’s data said they trusted business less than Democrats did. Trust was substantially lower among the bottom quartile of earners.

Still, the firm found, Americans’ trust in business remains higher than its trust in government or the media based on what they perceive as superior competence and ethics.

“It’s not an every four year vote, it’s an every week vote when you go to the store," Edelman said. “We actually have to perform."

Joshua Burton, a 36-year-old RV dealership worker in Midland, Mich., condemned Thompson’s fatal shooting but said he feels to some extent vindicated by it. He said the companies he relies on have disappointed him repeatedly in recent years with shoddy products. As a Type 1 diabetic who frequently has to stretch his supply of insulin owing to high prices, he said he feels particularly let down by the insurance system.

“It feels like companies are doing the bare minimum for people in order to rake in as much money as they can," he said.

Cole Magnacca, who identifies as politically independent, said he has had unifying conversations with both his most liberal and his most conservative friends about the symbolism behind the assassination.

“We all agree that Trump and Harris aren’t really the issue, the issue is the companies who are just concerned with their bottom lines," said the 26-year-old, who lives in the Los Angeles area and works in social-media marketing, referring to the 2024 presidential candidates, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

He said he thinks executives are intentionally standing in the way of social mobility. “It feels like now more than ever, people in positions of power are trying to pull up the ladder behind them," said Magnacca, adding that he worries that he will never be able to comfortably retire or buy a house.

For Echo Wright, the health-insurance industry is just one part of a larger corporate system hurting Americans like her.

“You can’t blame your pinkie when all your fingers made the fist," she said.

The 36-year-old, who works as a freelance personal assistant and has health insurance, recently opened a credit card to afford the $1,300 that a wisdom-tooth extraction cost her out of pocket.

But it was her experience living in Asheville, N.C., during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene that solidified her sense that big companies help themselves by hurting consumers.

During the three weeks she spent without electricity or running water, her neighbors hosted block-wide barbecues to cook the meat going bad in their freezers and passed out hundreds of gallons of well water. Instead of donating or selling supplies, a local grocery store, she said, locked its doors and stationed security guards outside.

“It was a huge contrast," she said.