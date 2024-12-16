Untangling America’s love-hate relationship with corporate power

“On the left, populism manifests itself as wanting to expand the size and scope of government, and on the right, it manifests itself as wanting a strongman leader who is perceived as being able to take on the elite system and fix it," said Strain, explaining that many see Trump as having the business sense to keep corporations in check. Strain said Musk, too, has managed to put himself on the side of the people when it comes to public policy, despite his status as a corporate leader.