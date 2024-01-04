U.S. and BAE to Bring Back Popular Howitzer After Success in Ukraine

The U.S. Army is resurrecting production for the M777 howitzer after its heavy use by Ukraine brought new demand for a big gun whose most recent order was five years ago.

The M777’s production comeback highlights how the war in Ukraine is helping to reshape the global armaments industry, with battlefield use of artillery and missile-defense systems, in particular, leading to a surge in demand.

For now, the effort is focused on producing new parts to refurbish old guns in Ukraine. But it shows how the nearly two-year Ukraine war is taking a toll on Kyiv’s Western-donated equipment, some of which is no longer produced. That leads to future problems in acquiring spare parts needed to keep guns operational.

British defense company BAE Systems said Thursday that it will restart production of M777 parts for the U.S. Army.

The newly manufactured parts will be used to refurbish M777s deployed in Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the matter. BAE said that with M777 production running again it expects contracts for whole guns. More than eight countries have made inquiries about buying the M777 since the start of the Ukraine war, the company said.

While Western militaries sent Kyiv more nimble self-propelled howitzers, the M777, which has to be towed into position, won favor for being less prone to breakdowns and easy to use and repair.

“Weapons that get visibility and credibility during a conflict often generate foreign sales," said Mark Cancian, an adviser with the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank and a former artillery officer in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Cancian said that restarting weapon production lines after they shut down is rare.

The U.S. Army, which runs the M777 program and must approve all foreign sales, didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

The British Starstreak air-defense missile is also being brought back into production after its deployment in Ukraine. Rheinmetall of Germany is looking at resurrecting a facility connected to ammunition manufacturing after a surge in demand for shells from Ukraine.

Ukraine has become similar to a giant arms fair for defense companies, with some weapons winning particular attention. Air-defense systems have been pivotal for Ukraine, allowing it to stymie the Russian air force and protect its cities and infrastructure from missiles and drones.

The howitzer, a class of long-barreled, battlefield gun, has taken on a more prominent role in this war than in other recent conflicts, such as the one in Afghanistan or the second war in Iraq. Ukraine has more M777 howitzers than any other Western-supplied artillery. At least 170 have been donated from the U.S., Australia and Canada.

But about 77 of those have been damaged or even destroyed, according to Oryx, an independent team of analysts that has tracked open-source intelligence on equipment losses throughout the war.

Towed howitzers such as the M777 are slower to move after firing than self-propelled artillery, making them more vulnerable to enemy counterfire. Crews in most self-propelled howitzers also have the protection of their vehicle, unlike those with towed pieces.

Moreover, the M777’s lightweight titanium parts also make it more susceptible to damage from shrapnel, operators say.

Still, the M777’s Ukrainian artillerymen say they find the howitzer very accurate and that those lightweight parts make it easier to move across muddy fields. The gun is also easier to operate and repair than other Western howitzers used in Ukraine, which is essential given that Ukrainian crews didn’t have long to learn how to operate them.

The ease of fixing the M777 means that the mainly British-made gun is in action more than other foreign howitzers, Col. Serhiy Baranov, chief of the main directorate of missile troops and artillery and unmanned systems of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said in September.

On average, less than 70% of Ukraine’s foreign howitzers are operating at any one time, he said. The M777 is in action roughly 85% of the time.

Restarting weapons production takes time. The new M777s will be delivered in 2025, said BAE, which had to look for a new supplier of titanium.

In general, “the longer the line is shut down, the harder and more costly the restart is," said Cynthia R. Cook, who also works for the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Workforces need to be trained on the system, the supplier base needs to be re-engaged and new tooling is sometimes necessary, she said.

U.S. arms maker RTX had to redesign some parts of its Stinger missile after receiving its first orders for the weapon in almost two decades in 2021. Parts used in earlier versions of the portable antiaircraft system were no longer produced.

Some of the Western equipment used in Ukraine is no longer made. That includes the British AS-90 self-propelled howitzer, Germany’s Gepard air-defense gun and early versions of the Leopard tank.

