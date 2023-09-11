U.S. Military Exercises in Russia’s Backyard Cause Alarm at the Kremlin

U.S. Military Exercises in Russia’s Backyard Cause Alarm at the Kremlin4 min read 11 Sep 2023, 10:47 PM IST
Joint exercises with Armenia, long Moscow’s regional partner on security, reflect South Caucasus country’s frustration with the Kremlin’s failure to fulfill security guarantees in the volatile region.
As Washington seeks to exploit cracks in Russia’s traditional sphere of influence, U.S. forces began joint military exercises with troops from Armenia, the small South Caucasus country that has been a close Russian ally for nearly 200 years.
