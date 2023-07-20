US Supreme Court Has Worked on Code of Conduct but Gotten Nowhere
Summary
- Internal effort to codify standards stalled, prompting lawmakers’ push from outside the institution
An internal plan for the US Supreme Court’s first-ever code of conduct has been stalled for years, people familiar with the matter said, and justices are deeply divided despite increased scrutiny surrounding their ethical behavior.
