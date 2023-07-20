US Supreme Court Has Worked on Code of Conduct but Gotten Nowhere

An internal plan for the US Supreme Court’s first-ever code of conduct has been stalled for years, people familiar with the matter said, and justices are deeply divided despite increased scrutiny surrounding their ethical behavior.

The standstill persists despite drops in the court’s public approval and pressure from lawmakers for the high court to adopt the practice of other courts that hold their members to binding ethical rules beyond the minimum required by anticorruption and transparency laws.

On Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to approve Democratic-sponsored legislation that would require the Supreme Court to adopt a code of conduct with enforceable rules and stronger disclosure requirements. While the bill faces tall odds passing both narrowly divided chambers, its backers hope the justices will take their concerns seriously.

“I wish this legislation were unnecessary," Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D., Ill.) said Wednesday. “The fact is the chief justice of the United States Supreme Court, John Roberts, could clean up the Supreme Court’s ethical challenges on his own."

Roberts has tried to get his colleagues to discuss the issue. At his request, according to people familiar with the matter, the court’s staff attorney, Ethan Torrey, drafted a code for the justices’ consideration several years ago that was nearly identical to the one that applies to federal lower-court judges. One or more justices made revisions to the document after it was circulated but the project hasn’t progressed further, these people said. The Supreme Court declined to provide a copy of the draft document or to make Torrey available for an interview.

Meanwhile, Democrats have seized on perceived ethical lapses among justices.

“If I or any member of the Senate failed to report an all-expense paid luxury getaway or if we used our government staff to help sell books we wrote, we’d be in big trouble," Durbin said on the Senate floor Wednesday, referencing recent press reports involving Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Sonia Sotomayor.

While members of Congress and executive-branch officials “are subject to enforceable codes of conduct that prohibit us from using taxpayer funds for personal gain," Supreme Court justices aren’t, Durbin said. “It’s time for that to change."

Republicans, meanwhile, have dismissed questions about the justices’ conduct as a Democratic ploy to undermine confidence in the court’s conservative majority.

“They’ll do anything to try to destroy the courts and they’ve had some success in driving down the approval rating of the Supreme Court," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said earlier this month in an interview with conservative talk-show host Hugh Hewitt.

The Supreme Court’s consideration of a code of conduct began more than four years ago, when the #MeToo movement focused attention on sexual harassment policies within many American workplaces, including the federal judiciary. At a March 2019 House hearing on the Supreme Court budget, Justice Elena Kagan, responding to lawmakers’ questions on workplace practices, said the court had begun to consider whether to adopt its own code of conduct.

Roberts “is studying the question of whether to have a code of judicial conduct that’s applicable only to the United States Supreme Court," Kagan said then. “It’s something that’s being thought very seriously about."

Over the past four years, the court’s spokeswoman repeatedly has declined to comment on the subject, as she did again this week.

In recent public statements, some members of the court have suggested they were open to revising their ethical rules. “We’re continuing to work on that," Justice Brett Kavanaugh said at a judicial conference last week when asked about conduct standards.

In May, when accepting a medal from a professional organization, Roberts said he was looking at ways to ensure “that we as a court adhere to the highest standards of conduct."

Kavanaugh and Roberts declined to comment for this report.

The court’s spokeswoman declined to answer questions regarding the mechanism for adopting rules of conduct, such as whether unanimity among the justices was required.

Although the chief justice has certain administrative responsibilities and is by custom the court’s most senior member, Roberts doesn’t hold command authority over the eight associate justices.

The justices’ ethical obligations came under renewed scrutiny this year after a series of press reports raised questions about some members’ personal conduct, including the failure to disclose free vacations they accepted from billionaires. In April, Durbin invited Roberts to appear before the Judiciary Committee to discuss potential changes in standards of conduct.

Roberts declined, instead submitting ahead of the May 2 hearing a statement signed by all nine justices outlining their approach to ethics.

“This statement aims to provide new clarity to the bar and to the public on how the Justices address certain recurring issues, and also seeks to dispel some common misconceptions," it said, going on to describe in general terms such matters as how the justices decide when to recuse themselves from certain cases. The document also specified that justices could choose to publicly note the reasons for such recusals, something that Kagan and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson subsequently have done, while others, including Alito, haven’t.

The document didn’t reflect a unified defense of the court’s current approach, according to people familiar with the matter, but rather the minimum level of consensus that could be reached among the nine before the May 2 hearing.

In a series of articles this year, the news organization ProPublica reported that Thomas and Alito had in previous years failed to disclose their acceptance of free vacations from billionaires who have funded conservative legal advocacy groups and, in Thomas’s case, purchased real estate from his family and paid the private-school tuition of a child Thomas and his wife were raising. Thomas and Alito have said they complied with disclosure requirements then in effect regarding the vacations; Thomas hasn’t responded to the other matters.

Earlier this month, the Associated Press reported that Sotomayor’s staff had advised organizations hosting her appearances to buy hundreds of copies of children’s books she had written. In response, the court’s spokeswoman said that Sotomayor and her staff broke no rules and that “staff recommends the number of books based on the size of the audience so as not to disappoint attendees who may anticipate books being available at an event."