US Supreme Court Has Worked on Code of Conduct but Gotten Nowhere

Roberts has tried to get his colleagues to discuss the issue. At his request, according to people familiar with the matter, the court’s staff attorney, Ethan Torrey, drafted a code for the justices’ consideration several years ago that was nearly identical to the one that applies to federal lower-court judges. One or more justices made revisions to the document after it was circulated but the project hasn’t progressed further, these people said. The Supreme Court declined to provide a copy of the draft document or to make Torrey available for an interview.