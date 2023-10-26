U.S. Worries About Escalation in Pacific as Chinese Military Steps Up Confrontation
SummaryAmid the tensions, talks between the U.S. and Chinese militaries remain largely frozen, which leads Washington to worry that a misstep could trigger a dangerous escalation.
China’s jet fighters are harassing American military aircraft and stepping up sorties around Taiwan. Its coast guard is confronting a U.S. security treaty ally in the South China Sea, leading to a recent collision.
