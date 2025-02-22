Vikram Sarabhai, the cosmic capitalist whose vision encompassed Indian industry
Summary
- Vikram Sarabhai was a trailblazer in Indian business and science, advancing India's space program and helping establish IIM-A. But Sarabhai can be credited with a lot more firsts for India.
Vikram Sarabhai, the renaissance man in the starlit Indian business pantheon, stands apart as the most enigmatic and avant garde figure of the 20th century. While his contemporaries focussed on building traditional business empires, Sarabhai pursued a radically different vision—one that merged scientific advancement, social progress and entrepreneurial innovation, decades ahead of their time.