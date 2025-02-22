Vikram Sarabhai, the cosmic capitalist whose vision encompassed Indian industry

The philosopher entrepreneur

What set Sarabhai apart was his distinctive and prescient business philosophy as well as management leadership style. As businesses grapple with emerging challenges of sustainability, innovation and social impact, his ideas of social transformation, indigenous research capabilities, and institution building offer strong exemplars for many of today’s tycoons who seemed to have strayed far from these ideals. According to Sarabhai, the real metric of success was not the wealth it creates for a few but the capabilities it builds for the many.