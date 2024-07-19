Walking trips aren’t just for hard-core backpackers. Just ask these boomers.
Multiday walking trips, where the emphasis is on taking in the sights rather than crunching miles, are on the rise—and not just among the young and sprightly.
After her first self-guided walking trip in 2011, Christine Harrold, 59, decided she was done taking do-nothing beach vacations. On the eight-day meander through Scotland with her teenage son, the now-retired school counselor discovered a love of adventure travel, sore muscles and all.