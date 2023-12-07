Wall Street Puts a ‘Sell’ on Its China Holdings

Dalio, who is no longer involved in day-to-day decisions at Bridgewater, first traveled to China in 1984, and in the mid-1990s sent his 11-year-old son to live in Beijing with a local family for a year. He has repeatedly cautioned Bridgewater’s investment researchers against writing outright negative outlooks about China. In 2018, Bridgewater won a coveted license to raise money in China to invest within the country. Its premier China-based fund now has about $4 billion in assets under management.